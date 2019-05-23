Meghan McCain faces blistering blowback for boasting about herself: ‘You deserve ridicule’

Meghan McCain (ABC)

Meghan McCain bragged that her “mere existence triggers the left” — and she was quickly met with widespread derision.

“The View” co-host linked to an article praising her poise and intelligence, and saying those skills had made her a target of Hollywood and the media.

“McCain has a better grasp of the facts, avoids lazy talking points and eagerly fires back when her liberal co-stars critique her views,” wrote self-described conservative movie reviewer Christian Toto. “All three tactics were in short supply before McCain joined the show.”

McCain approvingly linked to the post, and suggested that her conservative beliefs were not simply political views but an immutable identity.

“I realize my mere existence triggers the left,” she tweeted. “Can’t stop, won’t stop. Even with a target on my back…”

I realize my mere existence triggers the left. Can't stop, won't stop. Even with a target on my back… 🎯 🎯🎯 https://t.co/Mmf40nR20A
— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 21, 2019

McCain’s boast prompted thousands of responses pointing out her character flaws — and almost no supportive comments.

You don't trigger anything. We just think you're irritating and untalented
— Mangy Jay (@magi_jay) May 22, 2019

Twitter is not 1950s Alabama and you ain't Rosa Parks you absolutely self obsessed dimwit. https://t.co/3hOzJjAjPQ
— Crunchynuts (@Hauntedsock1) May 22, 2019

I want to thank you for making the target so enormous and unmissable. You deserve ridicule.
— Tommy Boy (@tomeduncan) May 23, 2019

There are awesome conservative people out there who don't act like you. You have a DISGUSTING behavioral problem that even your OWN PRODUCERS can't help but leak info about you; you make them THAT uncomfortable. You're one of those smug nasty ladies who thinks it's all about them
— Nikocado Avocado (@nikocadoavocado) May 22, 2019

Maybe it has nothing to do with left or right, maybe you're just kinda dumb
— God (@thegoodgodabove) May 22, 2019

I think the table does need a conservative view but not one coming from an Ivory Tower. It should be from someone that has been an actual working class citizen.
— Tania Espinosa (@TaniaEspinosa) May 21, 2019

I would take any other conservative view with less…

-eye rolls

– screeching

– yelling over others

– interrupting others

– snide comments to audience if she doesn’t get applause

– hissy fits

– snide comments to who she doesn’t agree with

– constant reminder of who her dad is!
— Christine Ann (@upnorthChrisEO) May 22, 2019

I'm not triggered, but you may be one of the most self-important people I've seen.
— Katy🇺🇸 (@kateohm) May 22, 2019

I watch @TheView every day and it's not your views the audience can't stand , it's the rude and obnoxious way you express yourself. This article is very skewed and makes me think the author doesn't watch how you act. SNL and the deadline article have it right
— Jayjaysf 🏳️‍🌈 (@Jayjaysf2) May 21, 2019

Exactly! I really don't mind hearing the conservative point of view. It's her narcissistic and rude behavior that is a turn off.
— Whitneyfan1990 (@Whitneyfan90) May 22, 2019

No, I actually agree with you on several things. It's your reliance on "I am John McCain's daughter and I am the VICTIM here" attitude that bugs me.
— Susie Sunshine (@Sweete_Ladye) May 22, 2019

Always the victim. Never the solution.#BeBest#MelaniaOfArizona
— Tony Jenson (@tonyjenson) May 21, 2019

Let me put it this way. I lost my husband suddenly to MRSA at the age of 53 with no time to prepare. I grieve every day, knowing that he was taken too soon. Your father died at a ripe old age and knew it was coming. Yet you put your grief on stage like it's a pop star
— Thomas Bair (@Grizz_Bair) May 22, 2019

So you think the meaning of life is to provoke others into feeling bad and angry specifically at you.

You have a very strange view of life and I wish you well, you need help.
— Mr. G R (@Subvetnuc) May 22, 2019

They collude against you? Was there a meeting? Seriously girl, No one is thinking that much about you. Go on with your life
— Beth Johnson (@bethjohnsonaz) May 23, 2019

The only reason anyone knows you is your dad… Never forget that.
— Bresee, HMFIC (@EBreezEVS) May 23, 2019

Ma'am, this is an Arby's.
— Jim'sJunkBox (@JamesIsaak2) May 23, 2019

So dramatic! Take a break! You can afford it.
— Rookieles (@LeslieNixon76) May 21, 2019

I'd have more interest if this was a verifiable publication, not some right leaning BS. SNL been satirizing and skewering for decades. What makes you special?
— Maggie Corbin Murphy, EdD (@maggiecmurphy) May 22, 2019

It's not your political opinion, it's your elitist attitude toward everything. You don't even act like you care to be at the table on @TheView. You use to be the cool millennial that could debate without getting testy. We miss that Meghan!
— Edward Mitchem (@EdwardMitchem) May 22, 2019

Its not your existence, Meghan. It's your entitlement. You are the very definition of toxic femininity.
— Andrew Wortman (@AmoneyResists) May 22, 2019

You're not a very nice person.
— Penny Madashell — AKA Bot #1543C 🤖 (@rukiddingmelolz) May 23, 2019

Roll the eyes huff and puff pic.twitter.com/zOMUz0R8Cx
— Winifred G (@WinnieTheGrizz) May 23, 2019

