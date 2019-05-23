Quantcast

Meghan McCain faces blistering blowback for boasting about herself: ‘You deserve ridicule’

By - May 23, 2019
Meghan McCain (ABC)

Meghan McCain bragged that her “mere existence triggers the left” — and she was quickly met with widespread derision.

“The View” co-host linked to an article praising her poise and intelligence, and saying those skills had made her a target of Hollywood and the media.

“McCain has a better grasp of the facts, avoids lazy talking points and eagerly fires back when her liberal co-stars critique her views,” wrote self-described conservative movie reviewer Christian Toto. “All three tactics were in short supply before McCain joined the show.”

McCain approvingly linked to the post, and suggested that her conservative beliefs were not simply political views but an immutable identity.

“I realize my mere existence triggers the left,” she tweeted. “Can’t stop, won’t stop. Even with a target on my back…”

McCain’s boast prompted thousands of responses pointing out her character flaws — and almost no supportive comments.

