Michael Cohen hoped to pull off his own ‘billion dollar’ real estate deal after giving Trump Tower Moscow penthouse to Putin

Bob Brigham

20 May 2019 at 21:08 ET                   
Michael Cohen (MSNBC)

Longtime Donald Trump personal attorney and “fixer” Michael Cohen hoped to pull off a side-hustle while building the Trump Tower Moscow project, newly released transcripts of congressional testimony revealed.

The transcripts document Cohen’s two closed-door interviews with the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Politico reported.

“Cohen also testified that [Felix] Sater had ‘come up with a strategy’ of giving a Trump Tower penthouse to Vladimir Putin to curry his favor,” Politico reported.

“Cohen said he told Sater he wanted ‘to buy the apartment directly underneath,'” Politico noted.

“I want to own that so I can sell it to one of the oligarchs for like a billion dollars,” Cohen told the committee, “which was part of the joke.”

Read the full report.

