Mike Pence tells West Point grads they are going to war: ‘It will happen’ — maybe even ‘in this hemisphere’

By - May 25, 2019
Mike Pence pointing
Mike Pence (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Vice President Mike Pence warned graduating cadets at the U.S. Military Academy to expect that they will be shipped off to war — maybe even in the Western Hemisphere, CBS News reported Saturday.

Pence spoke to the 980 graduating West Point cadets — the most diverse graduating class ever — who are now commissioned as second lieutenants in the U.S. Army.

“It is a virtual certainty that you will fight on a battlefield for America at some point in your life,” Pence warned.

“You will lead soldiers in combat. It will happen,” the vice president said.

“Some of you may even be called upon to serve in this hemisphere,” Pence added ominously.

Pence’s remarks came as the White House is dispatching more troops to the Middle East in a build-up against Iran and after months of saber-rattling against Venezuela, which is located in the Western Hemisphere.

