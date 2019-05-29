Mitch McConnell ‘spits on the Constitution’: MSNBC analyst bashes GOP Senate leader

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (C-SPAN2)

MSNBC’s Claire McCaskill bashed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — and the voters who sent him to Washington.

The former Missouri senator strongly criticized McConnell for admitting he’d fill a Supreme Court vacancy next year, after refusing to hold hearings for Barack Obama’s nominee in the 2016 election year.

“He’s a jerk,” McCaskill said. “You know, he’s just a jerk. How dare he?”

McConnell smirked when he told a Kentucky business group he’d reverse his previous position to favor a Republican president, and McCaskill shamed attendees for laughing along with his scheme.

“You think it is funny that he denies the Constitution, you know, spits on the Constitution?” she said. “There’s nothing in the Constitution that says you don’t fill a seat because it’s the year the president’s getting elected. He knew that when he did it. He is so brazen. If the people of Kentucky think this hypocrisy is acceptable, I feel for them.”

