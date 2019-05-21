Quantcast

Morning Joe: ‘Lying’ Bill Barr can be punished — and Congress doesn’t even need to step in

Travis Gettys

21 May 2019 at 07:09 ET                   
Joe Scarborough (MSNBC)

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough called for Attorney General William Barr to lose his law license for lying to Congress.

The “Morning Joe” host conceded that impeachment for President Donald Trump was a long and politically fraught process, but he said there’s a simpler remedy for Barr’s misconduct.

“I tell you something that could be done more quickly and more effectively is looking back at what happened with Bill Clinton,” Scarborough said. “Yes, Bill Clinton got impeached, but you know what else? He got disbarred from the Arkansas Supreme Court for committing perjury.”

“You have the attorney general of the United States of America who has committed perjury — it’s on tape,” he added.

Scarborough said the attorney general should also be disbarred.

“The truth is out there, the evidence is out there and as a certain New York City broadcasting legend said, let’s go to tape,” Scarborough said. “I mean, that’s what they should do. He’s unworthy to be attorney general of the United States, and he is unworthy of even being an officer of the court because he is lying every day.”

