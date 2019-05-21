Dear Raw Story Investigates Members - It's come to our attention that ads have been showing to ad-free members. As such, and to show our commitment to you, we are taking most of the ads off our live site, at great expense, while we try and troubleshoot this problem. We expect to have a solution by early Wednesday in which all the ad code will be removed from the ad-free site, not simply hidden.

Mueller is reluctant to testify publicly about his report because he doesn’t ‘want to appear political’: report

Special counsel Robert Mueller is reluctant to publicly testify about his report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election because he does not want to become part of a political firestorm. CNN reported on Tuesday that Mueller and his team are worried about the political environment that he would be stepping into if he agreed to testify publicly before the House Judiciary Committee. CNN says that Mueller may be more willing to testify behind closed doors, but he is hesitant to create a public spectacle with cameras on. NEWS: Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team has expressed reticence to him testifying publicly in front of the House Judiciary Committee, according to sources familiar with the matter. His team has expressed that he does not want to appear political. w/@LauraAJarrett @jeremyherb — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 21, 2019 Mueller's reluctance to talk publicly about his own report is frustrating congressional Democrats, especially since the report did not make a definitive call on whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice. House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) has insisted that Mueller must testify publicly about his work, and he will subpoena him if necessary. "Eventually we will hear from Mueller because … we will subpoena him if we have to," Nadler told CNN. "I certainly hope it doesn't come to the, to our necessity to subpoena him."