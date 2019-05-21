Quantcast
Mueller is reluctant to testify publicly about his report because he doesn’t ‘want to appear political’: report
By - May 21, 2019

Special counsel Robert Mueller is reluctant to publicly testify about his report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election because he does not want to become part of a political firestorm.

CNN reported on Tuesday that Mueller and his team are worried about the political environment that he would be stepping into if he agreed to testify publicly before the House Judiciary Committee.

CNN says that Mueller may be more willing to testify behind closed doors, but he is hesitant to create a public spectacle with cameras on.

Mueller’s reluctance to talk publicly about his own report is frustrating congressional Democrats, especially since the report did not make a definitive call on whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) has insisted that Mueller must testify publicly about his work, and he will subpoena him if necessary.

“Eventually we will hear from Mueller because … we will subpoena him if we have to,” Nadler told CNN. “I certainly hope it doesn’t come to the, to our necessity to subpoena him.”


