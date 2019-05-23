Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Mueller wants ‘private testimony’ to avoid telling AG Barr’s ‘dirty story’ on television: Former corruption prosecutor

By - May 23, 2019
Former Gov. Bill Weld (R-MA) on MSNBC (screengrab)

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s wish to avoid televised testimony before Congress is driven by his reluctance to broadcast the “dirty story” of Attorney General William Barr, a former Assistant Attorney General for the criminal division suggest on Thursday.

# p #1_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

Bill Weld was appointed U.S. Attorney and Assistant Attorney General by then-President Ronald Reagan. He went on to serve as the Republican governor of Massachusetts and is currently challenging President Donald Trump in the 2020 GOP primary.

# p #2_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell interviewed the former Justice Department insider following the news that Mueller is seeking “private testimony” before the House Judiciary Committee.

# p #3_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

“As you see the special prosecutor making this unprecedented choice — basically unprecedented since television cameras first went into hearing rooms — what is your reaction tonight to Robert Mueller saying I’m ready to testify but no cameras?” O’Donnell asked.

# p #4_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Well, Lawrence, I think that Bob Mueller is totally up to testifying in public,” Weld replied. “He was head of the FBI for twelve years. He was grilled by Congress — both parties — many, many times.”

# p #5_12 # ad skipped = NULL #


Mueller had been Weld’s deputy at the U.S. Attorney’s office in Boston.

# p #6_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

“I think what’s going on here is Bob is so straight, that he doesn’t necessarily want to say how the process has been perverted,” he suggested.

# p #7_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

“And my reading of what happened behind closed doors — Bob Mueller’s report says we decided not to make a traditional prosecutive judgment because we really couldn’t. Translation, Bill Barr told me that he was going to squash any indictment I tried to bring against the president for obstruction,” he continued.

# p #8_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

“That’s a dirty story,” he added.

# p #9_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Bob Mueller doesn’t want to have to tell that on TV. I think that’s exactly what’s going on here,” he concluded. “He’s such a gentleman.”

# p #10_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

Watch:

# p #11_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #12_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #13_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump blasted online for ‘outrageous behavior’ after spreading doctored video of Nancy Pelosi
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
Raw Story Announces Partnership with Pulitzer Prize-Winning Reporter
David Cay Johnston

WASHINGTON, D.C. — RawStory.com announced today it
has partnered with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay
Johnston as part of a major push into investigative reporting.

Johnston won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize in beat reporting at the
New York Times for exposing inequities in the U.S. tax code.
Most recently, he received a page of President Donald Trump's
tax return, which was featured on Rachel Maddow...
 

LEARN MORE
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+