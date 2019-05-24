Quantcast

‘Nancy Pelosi has failed’: Former prosecutor argues the House speaker is letting Trump become a ‘monarch’

By - May 24, 2019
Nancy Pelosi at the Global Climate Action Summit. (Nikki Ritcher Photography)

While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has managed to put President Donald Trump on his heels this week, many advocates for impeachment believe that, though she’s winning some of the battles, she’s ultimately losing the war.

Former federal prosecutor John Flannery argued Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that she has dropped the ball on impeachment. He noted that the biggest concern the framers of the Constitution had “about the executive, if you had a single executive, was that there be checks and balances. And if you have checks and balances and don’t use them, then you have the monarch.”

He continued: “Nancy Pelosi has failed in her primary mission. She has three horsemen who know how to do this, three committees: Jerry Nadler, [Adam] Schiff, and [Elijah] Cummings. All of these people are being held back from what they have to do — and the time can pass us by. Right now is the ideal time.”

Watch the clip:

