Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Nancy Pelosi tells reporter to talk to the hand over Kellyanne Conway attack: ‘I’m not going to talk about her’

By - May 23, 2019
Nancy Pelosi holds press conference (C-SPAN/screen grab)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday declined to respond to an attack by White House counselor Kellyanne Conway because she is “staff.”

# p #1_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

At a press conference, Pelosi was asked about reports that Conway told her she was not “pro-woman” because she would only negotiate with President Donald Trump.

# p #2_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

One reporter noted that Conway had expanded on her remarks in a Fox News interview on Thursday where she accused Pelosi of treating her like a “maid.”

# p #3_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

But Pelosi cut off the question.

# p #4_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

“I’m not going to talk about her,” Pelosi said, putting her hand up. “I responded as the Speaker of the House to the president of the United States. Other conversations people want to have among themselves is up to them.”

# p #5_7 # ad skipped = NULL #


Watch the video below from C-SPAN.

# p #6_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #7_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #8_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
Next on Raw Story >
Gun-loving Parkland teen busted for multiple racist rants after being hired by college GOP group
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
Raw Story Announces Partnership with Pulitzer Prize-Winning Reporter
David Cay Johnston

WASHINGTON, D.C. — RawStory.com announced today it
has partnered with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay
Johnston as part of a major push into investigative reporting.

Johnston won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize in beat reporting at the
New York Times for exposing inequities in the U.S. tax code.
Most recently, he received a page of President Donald Trump's
tax return, which was featured on Rachel Maddow...
 

LEARN MORE
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+