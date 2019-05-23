Nancy Pelosi tells reporter to talk to the hand over Kellyanne Conway attack: ‘I’m not going to talk about her’

Nancy Pelosi holds press conference (C-SPAN/screen grab)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Thursday declined to respond to an attack by White House counselor Kellyanne Conway because she is “staff.”

At a press conference, Pelosi was asked about reports that Conway told her she was not “pro-woman” because she would only negotiate with President Donald Trump.

One reporter noted that Conway had expanded on her remarks in a Fox News interview on Thursday where she accused Pelosi of treating her like a “maid.”

But Pelosi cut off the question.

“I’m not going to talk about her,” Pelosi said, putting her hand up. “I responded as the Speaker of the House to the president of the United States. Other conversations people want to have among themselves is up to them.”

Watch the video below from C-SPAN.

