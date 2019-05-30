Quantcast

NC GOP moves to slash budget of new black chief justice to punish her for gerrymandering pushback: report

By - May 30, 2019
Cheri Beasley (NC Supreme Court)

North Carolina’s first black woman to become supreme court justice has come under fire by Republicans because she is expected to strike down gerrymandered districts in the state by 2020.

On Wednesday, Justice Cheri Beasley’s office revealed that Republicans have moved to drastically cut her funding.

“With these cuts to our staff, the chief justice would be the only appellate judge in the state with a single law clerk,” Chief of Staff Anna Stearns explained to WUNC. “It would severely limit the work she can do to modernize our courts and bring about desperately needed reforms.”

WUNC reporter Jeff Tiberii revealed on Twitter that half of the existing staff would be cut under the Republican plan.

Stephen Miller, a writer for DailyKos, argued that Republicans in the Legislature are punishing Beasley for her expected decision overturning gerrymandered districts.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
