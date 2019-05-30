NC GOP moves to slash budget of new black chief justice to punish her for gerrymandering pushback: report

Cheri Beasley (NC Supreme Court)

North Carolina’s first black woman to become supreme court justice has come under fire by Republicans because she is expected to strike down gerrymandered districts in the state by 2020.

# p #1_21 # ad skipped = NULL #

On Wednesday, Justice Cheri Beasley’s office revealed that Republicans have moved to drastically cut her funding.

# p #2_21 # ad skipped = NULL #





“With these cuts to our staff, the chief justice would be the only appellate judge in the state with a single law clerk,” Chief of Staff Anna Stearns explained to WUNC. “It would severely limit the work she can do to modernize our courts and bring about desperately needed reforms.”

# p #3_21 # ad skipped = NULL #

WUNC reporter Jeff Tiberii revealed on Twitter that half of the existing staff would be cut under the Republican plan.

# p #4_21 # ad skipped = NULL #

More NC Senate budget details: Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley would lose half of her staff under proposed cuts. Budget plan would eliminate three of six employees. Per her staff, all positions are presently filled #ncpol #ncga 1/4 # p #5_21 # ad skipped = true # — Jeff Tiberii (@j_tibs) May 29, 2019 # p #6_21 # ad skipped = true #

# p #7_21 # ad skipped = true #

From COS Anna Stearns: “With these cuts to our staff, the Chief Justice would be the only appellate judge in the state with a single law clerk. It would severely limit the work she can do to modernize our courts and bring about desperately needed reforms.” #ncpol #ncga 2/4 # p #8_21 # ad skipped = true # — Jeff Tiberii (@j_tibs) May 29, 2019 # p #9_21 # ad skipped = true #

# p #10_21 # ad skipped = true #

IF reductions become law the staff of the chief justice would be the smallest of any CJ in at least a decade, per Administrative Office of the Courts. Beasley, a Democrat, was elevated from Associate to Chief Justice in July after retirement of Mark Martin. #ncpol #ncga 3/4 # p #11_21 # ad skipped = true # — Jeff Tiberii (@j_tibs) May 29, 2019 # p #12_21 # ad skipped = true #

# p #13_21 # ad skipped = true #

Spokesperson for Phil Berger said lawmakers working on the budget believed that the positions were still vacant, and explained another position was eliminated because lawmakers did not feel it was necessary for the court to function or fulfill its core purpose. #ncpol #ncga 4/4 # p #14_21 # ad skipped = true # — Jeff Tiberii (@j_tibs) May 29, 2019 # p #15_21 # ad skipped = true #

# p #16_21 # ad skipped = true #

Stephen Miller, a writer for DailyKos, argued that Republicans in the Legislature are punishing Beasley for her expected decision overturning gerrymandered districts.

# p #17_21 # ad skipped = true #

With North Carolina’s Democratic Supreme Court majority appearing likely to strike down the GOP’s legislative gerrymanders by 2020, Republicans propose slashing the budget for the new Dem chief justice #NCpol https://t.co/zZt9PBocmv # p #18_21 # ad skipped = true # — Stephen Wolf (@PoliticsWolf) May 30, 2019 # p #19_21 # ad skipped = true #

# p #20_21 # ad skipped = true #

# p #21_21 # ad skipped = true #