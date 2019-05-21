Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Dear Raw Story Investigates Members - It's come to our attention that ads have been showing to ad-free members. As such, and to show our commitment to you, we are taking most of the ads off our live site, at great expense, while we try and troubleshoot this problem. We expect to have a solution by early Wednesday in which all the ad code will be removed from the ad-free site, not simply hidden.

New York legislature passes bill to allow prosecution of anyone Trump pardons

Bob Brigham

21 May 2019 at 17:32 ET                   
President of the United States Donald Trump speaking at the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

State lawmakers in New York on Tuesday passed a bill aimed at preventing associates of Donald Trump from escaping justice through presidential pardons.

# p #1_5 # ad skipped = NULL #

“New York legislators gave final passage Tuesday to a bill that would allow state prosecutors, including New York Attorney General Letitia James, to prosecute those who’ve been pardoned of federal crimes by President Donald Trump,” the New York Law Journal reported. “That’s currently not allowed in New York because of what Democrats who back the measure have called the ‘double jeopardy loophole,’ a gap in state law that prevents state prosecutors from using the same set of facts to bring charges against a federally pardoned individual.”

# p #2_5 # ad skipped = NULL #

The bill passed the state Assembly 90 – 52 after passing the state Senate earlier in the week.

# p #3_5 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Since there’s inaction in Washington to stop any of this power of the pardon being abused, or in any other way stopping the president from doing whatever he wants, it’s kind of ironic that the state has to step in and enforce the state’s rights to change the law so that we can check the power of the president,” Democratic Assemblyman Joseph Lentol said.

# p #4_5 # ad skipped = NULL #

Governor Andrew Cuomo has indicated he will sign the bill into law.

# p #5_5 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #6_5 # ad skipped = NULL #

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump says he let ‘everyone’ testify to Congress — he just won’t allow them to after the Mueller report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+