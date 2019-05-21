Quantcast

Nike and other shoe companies blast Trump’s tariffs: ‘Bring this trade war to an end’

Travis Gettys

21 May 2019 at 08:00 ET                   
Profile view of Donald J Trump, presidential candidate, at the Boca Raton, FL Rally on March 13th, 2016. (Photo: Windover Way Photography/Shutterstock)

More than 170 shoes companies have signed onto a letter warning President Donald Trump of “catastrophic” consequences from his trade war with China.

Shoe manufacturers such as Nike, Adidas and Reebok joined the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America to oppose Trump’s proposed 25 percent tariff on footwear, reported Axios.

The letter warns the tariff could cost American consumers an extra $7 billion a year, and said the impact on consumers, manufacturers and retailers would be “unfathomable.”

“Bring this trade war to an end,” the letter urges.

