Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Now they say impeach!’ Trump tweets out panicked rant as more lawmakers call for impeachment inquiry

By - May 22, 2019
President Donald Trump threatens his enemies from the Oval Office/CNN screen shot

President Donald Trump started off the morning with an extended rant against the possibility of an impeachment inquiry.

# p #1_14 # ad skipped = NULL #

More and more Democratic lawmakers, and Republican Rep. Justin Amash, have either called for an inquiry or accused the president of impeachable conduct, and Trump appears to be feeling the heat.

# p #2_14 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Everything the Democrats are asking me for is based on an illegally started investigation that failed for them, especially when the Mueller Report came back with a NO COLLUSION finding,” Trump said. “Now they say Impeach President Trump, even though he did nothin wrong, while they ‘fish!'”

# p #3_14 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #6_14 # ad skipped = true #

The White House is battling House Democrats over documents and witnesses sought by congressional lawmakers, and the Trump administration has flatly refused to comply with subpoenas or claimed executive privilege, which has set off numerous court battles.

# p #7_14 # ad skipped = true #

“After two years of an expensive and comprehensive Witch Hunt,” the president tweeted, “the Democrats don’t like the result and they want a DO OVER. In other words, the Witch Hunt continues!”

# p #8_14 # ad skipped = true #

Attorney General William Barr has refused to turn over the unredacted report and the underlying evidence from special counsel Robert Mueller and given misleading testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee, and he could face a contempt of Congress charge or even impeachment.

# p #9_14 # ad skipped = true #

The president also blocked former White House counsel Don McGahn from complying with a subpoena by the House Judiciary Committee, whose members are beginning to call for an impeachment inquiry.

# p #10_14 # ad skipped = true #

“The Democrats are getting ZERO work done in Congress,” Trump continued. “All they are focused on is trying to prove the Mueller Report wrong, the Witch Hunt!”

# p #11_14 # ad skipped = true #

# p #14_14 # ad skipped = true #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #15_14 # ad skipped = true #

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Howard Stern still can’t believe the guy who lusted for his daughter over the radio is president
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+