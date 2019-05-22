‘Now they say impeach!’ Trump tweets out panicked rant as more lawmakers call for impeachment inquiry

President Donald Trump threatens his enemies from the Oval Office/CNN screen shot

President Donald Trump started off the morning with an extended rant against the possibility of an impeachment inquiry.

More and more Democratic lawmakers, and Republican Rep. Justin Amash, have either called for an inquiry or accused the president of impeachable conduct, and Trump appears to be feeling the heat.

“Everything the Democrats are asking me for is based on an illegally started investigation that failed for them, especially when the Mueller Report came back with a NO COLLUSION finding,” Trump said. “Now they say Impeach President Trump, even though he did nothin wrong, while they ‘fish!'”

The White House is battling House Democrats over documents and witnesses sought by congressional lawmakers, and the Trump administration has flatly refused to comply with subpoenas or claimed executive privilege, which has set off numerous court battles.

“After two years of an expensive and comprehensive Witch Hunt,” the president tweeted, “the Democrats don’t like the result and they want a DO OVER. In other words, the Witch Hunt continues!”

Attorney General William Barr has refused to turn over the unredacted report and the underlying evidence from special counsel Robert Mueller and given misleading testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee, and he could face a contempt of Congress charge or even impeachment.

The president also blocked former White House counsel Don McGahn from complying with a subpoena by the House Judiciary Committee, whose members are beginning to call for an impeachment inquiry.

“The Democrats are getting ZERO work done in Congress,” Trump continued. “All they are focused on is trying to prove the Mueller Report wrong, the Witch Hunt!”

