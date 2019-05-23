NYT reporter busts Trump for lying about Tillerson’s qualifications

President Donald J. Trump arrives at the Memorial Amphitheater during the 149th annual Department of Defense (DoD) National Memorial Day Observance. (DoD Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann)

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman exposed President Donald Trump’s lies about his former secretary of state.

Rex Tillerson, who headed the State Department until March 2018, told lawmakers Tuesday that the president was unprepared for a meeting in Hamburg, Germany, with Russian president Vladimir Putin — and Trump fired back with an angry tweet insulting his former Cabinet secretary’s qualifications.

Rex Tillerson, a man who is "dumb as a rock" and totally ill prepared and ill equipped to be Secretary of State, made up a story (he got fired) that I was out-prepared by Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Hamburg, Germany. I don't think Putin would agree. Look how the U.S. is doing!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2019

But Haberman, who has covered Trump for years going back to his time as a New York City real estate developer, said the president bragged about nominating Tillerson shortly after his election win.

“In Dec 2016, Trump, pleased with his choice, proudly told guests at Mar-a-Lago that he called Tillerson ‘Mr. Exxon’ and would say, he’s just got that…’ and hold three fingers like a chef’s kiss pose,” Haberman tweeted.

In Dec 2016, Trump, pleased with his choice, proudly told guests at Mar-a-Lago that he called Tillerson "Mr. Exxon" and would say, "he's just got that…" and hold three fingers like a chef's kiss pose. https://t.co/G4S7aYMvMh

— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 23, 2019

