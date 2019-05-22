Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

One of Trump’s broken promises has cost US taxpayers 255 times the presidential salary he volunteered not to take

By - May 22, 2019
Donald Trump during a 2016 campaign speech. (Screenshot/YouTube)

Donald Trump’s golf outings have cost U.S. taxpayers $102 million in expenses — which, according to HuffPost, is “255 times the annual presidential salary he volunteered not to take.”

# p #1_19 # ad skipped = NULL #

The figure represents millions in “extra travel and security expenses,” according to HuffPost, and will increase again next month when he visits his resort in Doonbeg, Ireland in June.

# p #2_19 # ad skipped = NULL #

HuffPost conducted the analysis, which it described as “a conservative approach to determining costs” based off a 2019 Government Accountability Office report on Trump’s presidential travel and secret service expenditures.

# p #3_19 # ad skipped = NULL #

Per HuffPost:

# p #4_19 # ad skipped = NULL #

U.S. taxpayers have spent $81 million for the president’s two dozen trips to Florida, according to a HuffPost analysis. They spent $17 million for his 15 trips to New Jersey, another $1 million so he could visit his resort in Los Angeles and at least $3 million for his two days in Scotland last summer ― $1.3 million of which went just for rental cars for the massive entourage that accompanies a president abroad.

# p #5_19 # ad skipped = true #

“It’s obviously an incredible waste of money,” Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen, told HuffPost, adding, “of course, the more time he spends golfing, the less time he spends governing, the better.”

# p #6_19 # ad skipped = false #

You can read more about the HuffPost methodology here.

# p #7_19 # ad skipped = false #

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Trump famously promised he’s “not going to have time to golf” as president while bashing Barack Obama every time he teed up.

# p #8_19 # ad skipped = false #

“If I were in the White House, I don’t think I’d ever see Turnberry again,” Trump said in a February 2016 news conference. “I don’t think I’d ever see Doral again … I don’t even think I’d see anything, I just want to stay in the White House and work my ass off.”

# p #9_19 # ad skipped = false #

# p #10_19 # ad skipped = false #

Further, according to SBNation, between 2011 and 2016, Trump complained on Twitter 27 times about Obama’s golf habit.

# p #11_19 # ad skipped = false #

Yet, as of May 19, 2019, Trump has reportedly played golf at one of his 17 golf courses or elsewhere at least 188 times, according to Golf News Net.

# p #14_19 # ad skipped = true #

If Trump is to believed, golf “if he primary form of exercise,” and he hits the links between high-stakes meetings with foreign leaders.

# p #15_19 # ad skipped = true #

But, Jordan Libowitz of the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) sees it differently.

# p #18_19 # ad skipped = true #

“His top priority with these trips is not the business of the American people, it’s the business of the Trump Organization,” Libowitz told HuffPo. “The American presidency has become another tool to advertise his golf properties.”

# p #19_19 # ad skipped = true #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #20_19 # ad skipped = true #

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Unsealed warrants show Michael Cohen’s ties to Russian oligarch sparked FBI suspicion: CNN’s Evan Perez
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+