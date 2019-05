President Donald Trump. (AFP/File / Brendan Smialowski)

On Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters that President Donald Trump had clearly engaged in a cover-up, though she did not go so far as to demand impeachment.

# p #1_3 # ad skipped = NULL #

Later in the day, the president rushed to the Rose Garden to denounce her claims. “I don’t do cover-ups,” he told reporters.

# p #2_3 # ad skipped = NULL #





# p #3_3 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #4_3 # ad skipped = NULL #