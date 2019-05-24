President’s lawyer ridiculed for bizarre late-night tweet: ‘Rudy Giuliani studied internets at Trump University’

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani taking a photo of the audience while on stage at a political event. Photo by Gage Skidmore.

The former mayor of New York City, who moonlights as a volunteer television lawyer for President Donald Trump, was ridiculed after a bizarre late-night tweet on Friday.

“Check out this Yelp review for Mama Lisa Restaurant!” Giuliani posted at 11:15 p.m. Eastern.

He did not provide a link to indicate which review he was suggesting.

Giuliani was quickly mocked, here is some of what people were saying:

Rudy Giuliani studied internets at Trump University.
— Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) May 25, 2019

Is the President's lawyer a botnet? https://t.co/jf0i7bcm4F
— Corey Pein 😃🤑😐😩💀 (@coreypein) May 25, 2019

Still getting the hang of this Twitter thing. https://t.co/WI7BPpuF9E
— (((Greg Siskind))) (@gsiskind) May 25, 2019

Rudy Giuliani is dril confirmed https://t.co/LItsBYGRVq
— Siobhan Thompson (@vornietom) May 25, 2019

Posting the review here as Rudy forgot to attach the screenshot: pic.twitter.com/ZLzczehjuf
— Ferik (@On_Politike) May 25, 2019

Had an enjoyable meal there tonight. Great Italian food, just the way mama makes it. Interesting trivia: I noticed Rudy Giuliani was in the restaurant as well! I was about to send him a drink, but it looked like he had gotten plenty already…everyone having a great time!
— Doris Benjamin (@dbnjmndrs) May 25, 2019

You know that moment growing up when you realised the people running the world are just kinda fumbling their way through shit too? Twitter's like that, but all the time https://t.co/JS79lvPYLK
— ingmar burgfan (@MeLlamoLlama_) May 25, 2019

Jesus Christ this guy is basically his boss but without handlers https://t.co/IslUp52lVe
— Josh Beardly (@jahnkeuxo) May 25, 2019

Twitter needs to implement an age limit https://t.co/10oOwlD16x
— Christopher Smith (@chrsmth_) May 25, 2019

We've reached peak boomer twitter https://t.co/dMQpliM5Z7
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) May 25, 2019

The owner of Mama Lisa's right about now pic.twitter.com/QFDnaI2F1z
— Donovan Rozier (@Gaberino4) May 25, 2019

This, once again from the man who was an adviser to #DerangedDonald for internet security … https://t.co/PBBQzcLAbv
— Tommy Tirader 🏳️‍🌈 (@TommyTirader) May 25, 2019

Looks like someone is sundowning. Please read the comments. Funniest shit I've seen all week https://t.co/GJNfIntN52
— D.S.Boyette (@dsboyette) May 25, 2019

pic.twitter.com/0Vsm0Dny0l
— kali1313 (@kali8883) May 25, 2019

Most expensive free lawyer ever
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) May 25, 2019

Drunk says what?
— Star Gazer (@gbu120) May 25, 2019

This is somehow the most hilarious thing I have read all month
— Pope Hamilton (@PopeHamiltonIII) May 25, 2019

He's always working the free meal
— G Michael (@UsVsThemRedux) May 25, 2019

Huh. Rudy was a bot this whole time.
— stanned by your man (@SemanaDeTiburon) May 25, 2019

😂🤣🤣🤣
— 🌊 Wendy Vive la résistance 🌊 (@winberlygagrl) May 25, 2019

Perhaps you know a 13 year-old who can help you with your computer machine and the interwebs?
— Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) May 25, 2019

Whoever is in charge of this man's care, you're seriously dropping the ball.
— Kelly (@NotThatKellyAnn) May 25, 2019

He has simultaneously become his own Parody account.
— Brian Curtis Paez-Morrison (@adam_paez) May 25, 2019

Jesus, your legacy is toast
— Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) May 25, 2019

Oh that poor restaurant
— Felicia Freitas (@FifiEnnui) May 25, 2019

Let's call it a night Rudy. Tough week.
— Aaron Riley (@zoostationaz) May 25, 2019

Sir, this is an Arby's.
— Comrade Stable Genius (@bubbasnowboards) May 25, 2019

