President’s lawyer ridiculed for bizarre late-night tweet: ‘Rudy Giuliani studied internets at Trump University’

By - May 24, 2019
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani taking a photo of the audience while on stage at a political event. Photo by Gage Skidmore.

The former mayor of New York City, who moonlights as a volunteer television lawyer for President Donald Trump, was ridiculed after a bizarre late-night tweet on Friday.

“Check out this Yelp review for Mama Lisa Restaurant!” Giuliani posted at 11:15 p.m. Eastern.

He did not provide a link to indicate which review he was suggesting.

Giuliani was quickly mocked, here is some of what people were saying:

