Republican Susan Collins’ approval numbers are in free fall in Maine poll since Kavanaugh vote

According to recent polling out of Maine — as noted by Sun Journal journalist Steve Collins — the approval numbers for Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) have plummeted drastically since she cast one of the deciding votes for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh over the wishes of her constituents.

In a series of tweets, journalist Collins highlighted the embattled senator’s precipitous decline in popularity as she faces a 2020 re-election campaign that could see her ousted.

As the writer points out, “New Critical Insights poll finds @SenatorCollins losing ground in Maine. In same poll, she went from 58% approval last spring to 51% in the fall to 41% now. ”

In a continuing series of tweets, he compares the senator’s number with how other politicians are faring, including President Donald Trump, adding: “Only 34% of Maine voters approve of Donald Trump, down from 41% last fall.”

According to Paul Domine, who headed the poll, Collins’ slide coincided with her Kavanaugh vote when she assured voters the controversial judge would not seek to overturn Roe v. Wade — despite his conservative background.

Journalist Collins’ does point out that Mike Shepherd of the Bangor News claims the Critical Insights polling might be an outlier — compared to other polling within the state.

You can see the tweets below:

2/ Only 34% of Maine voters approve of Donald Trump, down from 41% last fall. — Steve Collins (@SteveCollinsSJ) May 31, 2019

4/ Gov. Janet Mills has a 47% approval rating compared to 31% disapproval.

Former Gov. Paul LePage never got higher than 47%. — Steve Collins (@SteveCollinsSJ) May 31, 2019

It's hard to hold the middle ground in politics anymore. Collins has the approval of 31% of Democrats in this poll, 46% of Republicans.

Key for her is how does she bolster that GOP # without diminishing support among Democrats? — Steve Collins (@SteveCollinsSJ) May 31, 2019

The guy in charge of the poll speculates the slip is due to Collins' pro-Kavanaugh vote last fall. pic.twitter.com/eeXvp4l8ev — Steve Collins (@SteveCollinsSJ) May 31, 2019