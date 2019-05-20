Quantcast

Republicans privately agree Trump may have obstructed justice: Dem senator

Tom Boggioni

20 May 2019 at 08:09 ET                   
President Donald Trump faces more investigations after being cleared of collusion with Russia in the Mueller probe. (AFP / Eric BARADAT)

Appearing on CNN’s “New Day,” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) confided to host Alisyn Camerota that multiple Republican senators agree with Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) that Donald Trump has committed impeachable offenses, but are afraid to go public at the moment.

Following a weekend filled with talk of Amash’s anti-Trump apostasy, Coons was asked by the host what GOP sentiment about Trump is like in the Senate.

“I was surprised to see a Republican congressman saying publicly what many are thinking privately,” Coons explained. “Those who have read the Mueller report cannot avoid the conclusion that the president and some of his advisers engaged in profoundly disappointing, reprehensible conduct that would rise to the level of obstruction of justice. “

“You don’t think Republicans are thinking that privately, do you?” Camerota pressed.

“Yes,” the Democratic senator replied without hesitation.

“What makes you say that?” the CNN host asked.

“Conversations,” the now hesitant Coons replied.

“So it’s not so private,” Camerota continued, before adding, “You have spoken to Republicans who think it is impeachable?”

“There is a difference between thinking the Mueller report reveals conduct that is deeply disappointing, inappropriate, borderline or actually illegal and saying they would vote to remove the president,” Coons admitted. “Many revealed concerns privately about the Mueller report in part because of the gap between what Attorney General [Bill] Barr characterized as being in the report and what was actually in the Mueller report for those who have taken the time to read through it.”

You can watch below:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
