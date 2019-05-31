REVEALED: Company hyped by Trump to build his wall has a long and troubled history

A company that’s been touted by President Donald Trump to construct his long-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border is loaded with “red flags,” according to a new report from CNN.

According to the report, North Dakota-based company Fisher Sand & Gravel has been hit with more than $1 million in fines related to environmental and tax regulations, and has even admitted to defrauding the IRS. What’s more, CNN says that “a former co-owner of the company pleaded guilty to tax fraud, and was sentenced to prison” roughly a decade ago.

When asked by CNN about its controversial history, the company replied that “the questions you are asking have nothing to do with the excellent product and work that Fisher is proposing with regard to protecting America’s southern border” and added that “the issues and situations in your email were resolved years ago.”

Despite these red flags, Trump has reportedly been “aggressively” pushing for the Army Corps of Engineers to give Fisher a contract to build the wall.

“A U.S. government official familiar with the meeting tells CNN that the President has repeatedly mentioned the company in discussions he’s had about the wall,” the network reports.

One way that CEO Tommy Fisher has gotten the president’s attention has been making frequent appearances on Fox News, CNN notes.