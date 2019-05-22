Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Rex Tillerson revealed Trump made a complete fool of himself during Putin meeting

By - May 22, 2019
Rex Tillerson (C-SPAN)

Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson revealed that President Donald Trump had a rough meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

# p #1_14 # ad skipped = NULL #

A source told The Washington Post that Tillerson testified to the House Foreign Affairs Committee that Putin “out-prepared” Trump during their meeting in Germany. It put Trump at a serious disadvantage.

# p #2_14 # ad skipped = NULL #

“We spent a lot of time in the conversation talking about how Putin seized every opportunity to push what he wanted,” one committee aide said. “There was a discrepancy in preparation, and it created an unequal footing.”

# p #3_14 # ad skipped = NULL #

When Trump met with Putin in Helsinki last year, he was alone and it’s still unknown what was discussed. But when Trump met with Tillerson in Germany, Tillerson attended.

# p #4_14 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Experts said the disparity in preparation was unsurprising but risky given Putin’s depth of experience and savvy,” the Post wrote.

# p #5_14 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Putin is a very nimble adversary who’s been at this for 20 years now,” said Russia scholar Andrew Weiss. “The Hamburg meeting sounds like it was one of Putin’s wildest dreams: a freewheeling backroom-style conversation with a U.S. president.”

# p #6_14 # ad skipped = NULL #

Trump tends to ignore briefing books and anything involving extensive words without pictures, charts, graphs or his name.

# p #7_14 # ad skipped = NULL #

“I don’t think I have to prepare very much,” Trump bragged ahead of his first meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. “It’s about attitude, it’s about willingness to get things done. So this isn’t a question of preparation, it’s a question of whether or not people want it to happen, and we’ll know that very quickly.”

# p #8_14 # ad skipped = NULL #

Tillerson admitted that there is a lot more the U.S. needs to do to counter Russia on the global stage, one person in the room told the Post.

# p #9_14 # ad skipped = NULL #

When asked for comment, a Republican committee aide said, “we believe Tillerson’s testimony best speaks for itself, and are hopeful that our Democrat Chairman will release the full transcript of the meeting to the public soon.”

# p #10_14 # ad skipped = NULL #

Tillerson said that while he and Trump share the same American goals for “freedom, democracy, individual liberty and human dignity” they don’t share the same “value system.”

# p #11_14 # ad skipped = NULL #

When he was asked to describe Trump’s values, Tillerson said, “I cannot.”

# p #12_14 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Just as matter of fact, he stated that he couldn’t or wouldn’t unpack the president’s values for us,” a committee aide said.

# p #13_14 # ad skipped = NULL #

Read the full report from The Washington Post.

# p #14_14 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #15_14 # ad skipped = NULL #

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
CNN’s Cuomo humiliates GOP congressman for defending Trump’s refusal to release his taxes
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
Raw Story Announces Partnership with Pulitzer Prize-Winning Reporter
David Cay Johnston

WASHINGTON, D.C. — RawStory.com announced today it
has partnered with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay
Johnston as part of a major push into investigative reporting.

Johnston won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize in beat reporting at the
New York Times for exposing inequities in the U.S. tax code.
Most recently, he received a page of President Donald Trump's
tax return, which was featured on Rachel Maddow...
 

LEARN MORE
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+