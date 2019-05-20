Robert De Niro calls for Trump’s impeachment and arrest in fiery awards speech

Robert De Niro interrupted a speech honoring longtime friend Al Pacino to call for the arrest of President Donald Trump.
The Oscar-winning actor honored his “Godfather Part II” co-star Sunday at the American Icon Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills when he strayed off-script to criticize the president, reported TMZ.
“You didn’t think you were going to completely get away without a ‘f*ck Trump’ moment, did you?” De Niro joked, referring to a previous speech he gave attacking the president at last year’s Tony Awards.
De Niro honored Pacino and five others, including Quincy Jones and Evander Holyfield, but he said the president was unworthy of such tribute.
“The individual who currently purports to lead America is not worthy or any tribute,” he said, to a smattering of applause and some boos. “Unless you think of his impeachment and imprisonment as as sort of tribute.”