Sarah Sanders backed into a corner by CNN’s Alisyn Camerota in combative TV appearance

By - May 23, 2019
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Screen cap).

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on Thursday had several combative exchanges with White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in an interview that covered a wide range of topics ranging from potential impeachment hearings to the president’s stalled infrastructure plan.

During the interview, Sanders echoed President Donald Trump’s talking points about Democrats not bothering to pass legislation and instead only working to investigate the White House.

Camerota, however, stopped her in her tracks and pointed out that Congress has been passing bills.

“From January 3rd to the present, which is not that long, the House has passed 248 bills, the Senate has passed 161, a total of 379,” she said. “That’s not nothing!”

Sanders tried to laugh off the hundreds of bills that Congress has passed this year and she said that they weren’t “significant pieces of legislation that… are going to change the course of the country.”

Camerota also fact checked Sanders for her claim that House Democrats have made it impossible to work on an infrastructure package.

“It’s the president who is saying that he can’t do infrastructure while he’s being investigated,” she pointed out. “He is the one who walked out of the meeting.”

Sanders responded by rehashing her previous talking point and claimed that Democrats “are incapable of doing anything other than investigating this president,” even though they have passed hundreds of bills this year that have nothing to do with their investigations.

Watch the video below.

