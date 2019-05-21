Second House Judiciary Democrat calls for impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 15: Republican presidential frontrunner Donald J. Trump holds hand over heart at CNN republican presidential debate at The Venetian, December 15, 2015, Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo: Joseph Sohm/Shutterstock)

A second member of the House Judiciary Committee has called for an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

# p #1_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

Rep. Pramila Jaypal (D-WA) joined Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) on Tuesday morning calling for the launch of an impeachment inquiry after the White House decided to invoke executive privilege to block former White House counsel Don McGahn from testifying.

# p #2_6 # ad skipped = NULL #





We are now at the point where we must begin an impeachment inquiry. I don't say that lightly. We've taken every step we can w/subpoenas and witnesses. Trump obstructs everything. A president who thinks he's king, accountable to nobody & ,above the law is absolutely unacceptable. https://t.co/rrPua23lsF # p #3_6 # ad skipped = true # — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) May 21, 2019 # p #4_6 # ad skipped = true #

# p #5_6 # ad skipped = true #

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has indicated she’s willing to travel down the path toward such an inquiry, but more members of the Democratic majority are coming forward after Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) became the first Republican lawmaker to announce that he believed the president had engaged in impeachable conduct.

# p #6_6 # ad skipped = true #

# p #7_6 # ad skipped = true #