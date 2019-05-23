Quantcast

Sombrero-wearing California teachers busted for racist yearbook photo

By - May 23, 2019
Escondido High School yearbook (KGTV)

A group of teachers at one southern California school wore culturally insensitive costumes for their yearbook photos.

Some teachers San Pasqual High in Escondido dressed in costumes according to the language they teach, so a French teacher wore a beret and several Spanish teachers wore sombreros and mustaches, reported KGTV-TV.

Students shared the photos with the TV station and school district officials, who agreed they were “culturally insensitive and in poor judgment.”

The photos, which were published in the yearbook, were taken at the beginning of the year to use as teacher identification.

“San Pasqual High School takes pride in its rich history and diversity,” said Martin Casas, the school principal. “It is our intent to use this situation as a tool to remind students, as well as staff, to remember the impacts of their words and actions. We are committed to continuing our efforts to ensure all students, families and staff feel welcome and valued.”

One parent said he wasn’t sure how to feel about the photos, but said teachers probably shouldn’t have worn the costumes.

“They could be offensive if they’re making fun of us,” said father Martin Reyes. “But it could be something honorable if they’re trying to do honor to the Mexican culture. It would be better without the big mustache and hats.”

Slain UNCC student who rushed gunman awarded Purple Heart and Bronze Star by Vietnam Veteran
