‘Sure, Jan’: Trump ridiculed for denying he had anything to do with the USS John McCain being concealed in Japan

By - May 29, 2019
President Donald Trump rants about the Mueller probe on the White House lawn (Screen cap).

Following a report from the Wall Street Journal that the Navy was ordered to block the U.S.S. John McCain from sight during President Donald Trump’s visit to Japan, the president took to Twitter and denied any involvement with the bizarre order:

Because Trump has a long and well-known history of enmity with the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), and because he has repeatedly resorted to petty attacks over this grudge, Twitter users roundly mocked his denial:

Other commentators simply tore into Trump for the whole affair:

About the Author
Matthew Chapman is a game designer, science fiction author, and political activist from Texas. He can be found on Twitter @fawfulfan.
