‘Sure, Jan’: Trump ridiculed for denying he had anything to do with the USS John McCain being concealed in Japan

President Donald Trump rants about the Mueller probe on the White House lawn (Screen cap).

Following a report from the Wall Street Journal that the Navy was ordered to block the U.S.S. John McCain from sight during President Donald Trump’s visit to Japan, the president took to Twitter and denied any involvement with the bizarre order:

I was not informed about anything having to do with the Navy Ship USS John S. McCain during my recent visit to Japan. Nevertheless, @FLOTUS and I loved being with our great Military Men and Women – what a spectacular job they do!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2019

Because Trump has a long and well-known history of enmity with the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), and because he has repeatedly resorted to petty attacks over this grudge, Twitter users roundly mocked his denial:

Snowflake is having a bad day
— Jason Haber (@jasonhaber) May 30, 2019

I call BS. No way in hell that any military officials would cover up the McCain name no way.
— Brandon Neely (@BrandonTXNeely) May 30, 2019

Thanks for confirming the reports.
— Luke A Flynt (@laflynt) May 30, 2019

pic.twitter.com/aAN02Jhal3
— RaUL_ (@RaUL_AMDERLAINE) May 30, 2019

Other commentators simply tore into Trump for the whole affair:

Trump will never be able to erase John McCain from our history. He feels insecure in comparison. Can't blame him. At most, he'll get an inner-tube full of hot air, named for him.
White House Wanted USS John McCain 'Out of Sight' During Trump Japan Visit https://t.co/hyjJtxxz9S
— Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) May 30, 2019

Every officer who went along with this in hiding the USS John McCain should be deeply ashamed of themselves. They hid the name of a P.O.W. + war hero to protect the fragile ego of a coward who received five draft deferments to avoid service. Infuriating. https://t.co/EUtbYacB7P
— Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) May 30, 2019

This is a disgrace. I would have been proud to serve aboard the USS John S. McCain and I bet those sailors are too. https://t.co/gAOkdtHWZR
— Mark Kelly (@ShuttleCDRKelly) May 30, 2019

