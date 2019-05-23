Quantcast

‘That is bizarre’: CNN’s Poppy Harlow amazed that Trump thinks his former top diplomat was ‘dumb as a rock’

By - May 23, 2019
President Donald Trump (Screen cap).

A CNN panel on Thursday was amazed that President Donald Trump doesn’t believe that the man whom he appointed to be America’s top diplomat was at all qualified for the job.

Reacting to an angry Trump tweet attacking former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson for being “dumb as a rock,” CNN’s Poppy Harlow simply expressed astonishment that Trump would admit hiring someone whom he now says was not qualified for the job.

“That is bizarre,” she said. “He hired the guy!”

“It was his choice!” added co-host Jim Sciutto.

“Can you say that’s surprising at all?” CNN reporter Michelle Kosinski asked them.

“No,” they both admitted.

“This is now the second time Trump has called Rex Tillerson, the former head of Exxon, ‘dumb as a rock,'” she pointed out.

She then suggested that what has really annoyed Trump is that Tillerson was revealing more about the diplomatic exchanges he had with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which the White House has treated as carefully guarded secrets.

“The White House and the State Department have been the opposite of forthcoming on these meetings, in particular with Vladimir Putin,” she said.

Watch the video below.

