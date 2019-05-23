Trump furiously hurls insults at Rex Tillerson after he reveals Putin ran circles around him

Rex Tillerson, Donald Trump -- screenshots

President Donald Trump on Thursday attacked former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson — and said that the man whom he appointed to be America’s top diplomat was both “dumb as a rock” and “ill equipped” for the job.

“Rex Tillerson, a man who is ‘dumb as a rock’ and totally ill prepared and ill equipped to be Secretary of State, made up a story (he got fired) that I was out-prepared by Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Hamburg, Germany,” the president wrote on Twitter. “I don’t think Putin would agree. Look how the U.S. is doing!”

Rex Tillerson, a man who is "dumb as a rock" and totally ill prepared and ill equipped to be Secretary of State, made up a story (he got fired) that I was out-prepared by Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Hamburg, Germany. I don't think Putin would agree. Look how the U.S. is doing!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2019

Tillerson told the House Foreign Affairs Committee this week that Trump was badly outgunned during a meeting with Putin two years ago, and he said the president barely prepared for the encounter with his Russian counterpart.

“We spent a lot of time in the conversation talking about how Putin seized every opportunity to push what he wanted,” one committee aide told the Washington Post. “There was a discrepancy in preparation, and it created an unequal footing.”

