Trump furiously hurls insults at Rex Tillerson after he reveals Putin ran circles around him

By - May 23, 2019
Rex Tillerson, Donald Trump -- screenshots

President Donald Trump on Thursday attacked former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson — and said that the man whom he appointed to be America’s top diplomat was both “dumb as a rock” and “ill equipped” for the job.

“Rex Tillerson, a man who is ‘dumb as a rock’ and totally ill prepared and ill equipped to be Secretary of State, made up a story (he got fired) that I was out-prepared by Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Hamburg, Germany,” the president wrote on Twitter. “I don’t think Putin would agree. Look how the U.S. is doing!”

Tillerson told the House Foreign Affairs Committee this week that Trump was badly outgunned during a meeting with Putin two years ago, and he said the president barely prepared for the encounter with his Russian counterpart.

“We spent a lot of time in the conversation talking about how Putin seized every opportunity to push what he wanted,” one committee aide told the Washington Post. “There was a discrepancy in preparation, and it created an unequal footing.”

