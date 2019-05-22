Quantcast

‘The lie to end all lies’: Nicolle Wallace goes line-by-line in epic fact-check of Trump

By - May 22, 2019
MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace (screengrab)

On Wednesday, MSNBC’S Nicolle Wallace fact-checked President Donald Trump’s many lies line-by-line in his Rose Garden speech on Wednesday.

“This is a president that will stand before God and the country and lie his you know, bleep, off,” she said.

Trump stormed out of a meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and lashed out at House Democrats at the Rose Garden.

Wallace said she didn’t have time to go through all of Trump’s lies, but gave a few notable examples.

She played a clip of Trump saying, “I think most of you would agree to this; I’m the most transparent president probably in the history of this country.”

‘The truth, Trump himself refused to sit for an interview with Robert Mueller, and he’s right now refusing to cooperate with congressional investigations and he is the only president in decades not to hand over his tax returns. Not to mention he’s all but eliminated the White House press briefing,” she said.

Trump also said that he respects the rule of law.

“Respect? This whole Rose Garden tantrum was an announcement Trump will no longer work with Democrats on anything, including oversight, as for the courts remember the dozens of attacks on judges when rulings didn’t go his way.”

Wallace said the “lie to end all lies” was Trump saying he doesn’t do cover-ups.

“You’ve been indicted basically for one. This is a president whose signature is on checks to Michael Cohen who paid hush money to a porn star,” she said.

Watch below via MSNBC:

