Donald Trump’s rant against Nancy Pelosi was a ‘planned tantrum’: Trump biographer

By - May 22, 2019
President Donald Trump. (Drop of Light / Shutterstock.com)

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump biographer Michael D’Antonio railed against the president after he stormed onto the Rose Garden and bizarrely lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY.)

Trump stormed out of a meeting on infrastructure after Pelosi said that he was engaged in a “cover-up.”

“What does Trump erupting look like?” CNN’s Brook Baldwin asked.

“I think the president erupting looks a little bit like what you saw in the Rose Garden,” D’Antonio said. “He is very easy to anger. I think he enjoys being furious. I think he enjoys scaring people. So when I think about Trump, I think of a man who rarely draws a sincere breath, but when he’s angry, he is generally sincere. Now, I believe this display was a planned tantrum.”

“Planned tantrum?” Baldwin emphasized.

“This is a very emotional display; this is a way of shaking things up. He wrote in the Art of the Deal that you have to be ready to walk out. He was probably looking for the opening to do this. And he got the opening, and he took it,” he continued.

D’Antonio then said that Pelosi will not back down and that she is not intimidated by Trump’s anger.

“And he enjoys venting that anger. I thought of a father who thinks he’s going to scare the family by shouting. And it does work. But only for a moment. And it mostly works with people who are immature and easily scared, and I’m not sure Nancy Pelosi falls into either one of those categories,” he said.

Watch below via CNN:

