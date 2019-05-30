The View’s audience roars with delight as Meghan McCain gets schooled on the evils of Fox News

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain challenged Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) to explain why she declined an invitation to take part in a Fox News town hall, and she was personally offended by the answer.

McCain called the decision “short-sighted,” and cited the ratings enjoyed by other Democratic presidential candidates who appeared on the conservative network, but Warren said she didn’t want to help legitimize their programming.

“Here’s the deal about Fox News executives,” Warren said, “and that is they’re running a hate-for-profit scam.”

McCain immediately pushed back, saying that not all the broadcasters promoted hate, but Warren pressed on.

“They’re out there pushing white nationalists when people are marching in Charlottesville,” Warren said. “They give a platform to people who describe immigration as making our country poorer and dirtier. They attack a young man and try to sully his reputation after he’s murdered just because they think it’s a good attack on Democrats.”

Warren said she didn’t want to help Fox News launder its reputation with nervous advertisers

“Right now advertisers are getting really antsy about being with Fox on a regular basis because they don’t want their brands associated with them,” Warren said. “We do town halls and bring in a big Democratic audience to watch that night, and then the sales reps for Fox come out and say, ‘Oh, look at our high numbers and look how evenhanded we are.’ I’m just not going to give them a full hour to help raise money and help get credibility because they were willing to talk to me for an hour.”

The crowd cheered Warren, and McCain defended her former employer.

“I hear your explanation, I hear it,” McCain said, as the crowd continued cheering. “I was proud to work at Fox News. I don’t consider them a racist organization. I will say that there’s so many people that watch that are really good people, and I just think you’re alienating an audience, and for me, it just sounds like you don’t care about the people who watch Fox News.”

Warren brushed aside her complaint, and said she showed how much she cared about Fox News viewers by going to meet them directly.

“I’ve done, I think it’s 88 town halls now, I’ve taken 1,100 questions,” Warren said. “I go all across the country. I want to talk to people and reach out. I’m not going to help Fox News executives raise money off my name.”