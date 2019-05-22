Quantcast

‘There is a vacancy at the White House’: Ex-senator says Trump is revolting because Pelosi ‘took his teddy bear’

By - May 22, 2019
Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump
Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Donald Trump (Photo by y Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock and Michael Vadon/Wikipedia)

Former Senator Barbara Boxer (D-CA) warned that if the president of the United States decides he’s no longer going to work it means there’s no captain steering the ship.

During a Wednesday discussion with former Rep. Elizabeth Holtzman (D-NY), the two first found it remarkable how Trump’s Rose Garden speech paralleled to Richard Nixon’s “I am not a crook” speech.

“I think it’s very troubling,” Holtzman said. “It’s funny. It’s like, I can’t believe this is really happening. The president says, ‘I don’t do coverups.’ Nixon said, ‘I’m not a crook.’ The seriousness is the president has done coverups. Someone has done coverups for him. He is the unindicted co-conspirator to cover up hush payments. Hush payments to Stormy Daniels. It’s very, very troubling. It’s troubling that he is stonewalling Congress. It’s not surprising. Nixon also didn’t want to give material to Congress. He didn’t. Ultimately, Congress was able to get around that.”

Boxer compared Trump’s decision to go on strike to former President Bill Clinton, who faced impeachment but still worked diligently to do the job the people hired him to do.

“The fact that a president would say, ‘I don’t like what you are doing in your oversight side of your responsibility. So, don’t talk to me about legislation.’ That’s a slap at the American people,” Boxer said. “There is a vacancy at the White House right now. Presidents have to do both things. I was there for Bill Clinton’s impeachment. It was a horror show. I sat there at the trial. He never stopped working for the people. You gotta do both things.”

Boxer went on to say that Pelosi is clearly getting under Trump’s skin.

Pelosi “loves this country,” Boxer said. “When she says she’s praying for the president and she’s praying for the country, I think she is so stunned that this man is president. And she was up close and personal, clearly, he is — was in a rage. She took his teddy bear, he went outside.”

Boxer went on to say that Republicans would never have supported an infrastructure bill because Mitch McConnell is the Grim Reaper of legislation.

“He stops everything. I worked with him on infrastructure. We were done. We did a five-year bill that lasts another two years. He said, ‘I’m finished. I don’t want anymore. That never was going to happen anyway,'” Boxer revealed.

Watch the full discussion below:

