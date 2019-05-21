Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Dear Raw Story Investigates Members - It's come to our attention that ads have been showing to ad-free members. As such, and to show our commitment to you, we are taking most of the ads off our live site, at great expense, while we try and troubleshoot this problem. We expect to have a solution by early Wednesday in which all the ad code will be removed from the ad-free site, not simply hidden.

There was spying in the presidential election — and it was from Trump: Ex-FBI deputy

Matthew Chapman

21 May 2019 at 19:17 ET                   


Ex-CIA officer Philip Mudd on Real Time -- HBO screengrab

On Tuesday’s edition of “The Situation Room,” CNN counterterrorism analyst Philip Mudd scorched President Donald Trump for his continued refrain that the FBI was “spying on his campaign,” including at a rally hours before in which he said, “If that ever happened to the other side … they would have called it treason.”

# p #1_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

Mudd, himself a former intelligence official at the CIA and FBI, told host Wolf Blitzer that if anyone was spying, it wasn’t the FBI — it was Trump.

# p #2_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Let me tell you something,” said Mudd heatedly. “There was spying and encouragement of spying. It’s a presidential candidate encouraging a foreign adversary to steal information about an American presidential candidate.”

# p #3_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

“That’s the American presidential candidate, in this case Donald Trump, saying ‘Hey Russians, where are Hillary’s emails?'” said Mudd. “That’s the president’s son encouraging a foreign adversary, in this case a lawyer, to go to Trump Tower, saying ‘I know there’s stolen information, maybe I’d like to see it.’ That’s a presidential adviser, Roger Stone knowing that there’s stolen information from a server, saying ‘I’m happy to talk to the intermediary, that is WikiLeaks, that will publish that information.'”

# p #4_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

“If we want a foreign adversary — and Rudy Giuliani said this was okay, talking about the Russians — if we want a foreign adversary to steal stuff and publish it, let me tell you who encouraged that, that’s the president. That’s stealing. That’s spying.”

# p #5_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

“When he throws out the word treason, what’s your reaction to that?” asked Blitzer.

# p #6_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Treason means an American citizen sold out their government to a foreign power,” said Mudd. “Can you explain what FBI official said ‘I would serve the Russians before the Americans?’ I didn’t see it, Wolf. I didn’t see it.”

# p #7_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

Watch below:

# p #8_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #9_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #10_9 # ad skipped = NULL #

About the Author
Matthew Chapman is a game designer, science fiction author, and political activist from Texas. He can be found on Twitter @fawfulfan.
Next on Raw Story >
GOP forces Trump pollster out of campaign to unseat president’s ally
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+