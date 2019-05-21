There was spying in the presidential election — and it was from Trump: Ex-FBI deputy

Ex-CIA officer Philip Mudd on Real Time -- HBO screengrab

On Tuesday’s edition of “The Situation Room,” CNN counterterrorism analyst Philip Mudd scorched President Donald Trump for his continued refrain that the FBI was “spying on his campaign,” including at a rally hours before in which he said, “If that ever happened to the other side … they would have called it treason.”

Mudd, himself a former intelligence official at the CIA and FBI, told host Wolf Blitzer that if anyone was spying, it wasn’t the FBI — it was Trump.

“Let me tell you something,” said Mudd heatedly. “There was spying and encouragement of spying. It’s a presidential candidate encouraging a foreign adversary to steal information about an American presidential candidate.”

“That’s the American presidential candidate, in this case Donald Trump, saying ‘Hey Russians, where are Hillary’s emails?'” said Mudd. “That’s the president’s son encouraging a foreign adversary, in this case a lawyer, to go to Trump Tower, saying ‘I know there’s stolen information, maybe I’d like to see it.’ That’s a presidential adviser, Roger Stone knowing that there’s stolen information from a server, saying ‘I’m happy to talk to the intermediary, that is WikiLeaks, that will publish that information.'”

“If we want a foreign adversary — and Rudy Giuliani said this was okay, talking about the Russians — if we want a foreign adversary to steal stuff and publish it, let me tell you who encouraged that, that’s the president. That’s stealing. That’s spying.”

“When he throws out the word treason, what’s your reaction to that?” asked Blitzer.

“Treason means an American citizen sold out their government to a foreign power,” said Mudd. “Can you explain what FBI official said ‘I would serve the Russians before the Americans?’ I didn’t see it, Wolf. I didn’t see it.”

Watch below:

