Top Trump fundraiser now raising campaign cash for Parkland Democrat

Sarah K. Burris

21 May 2019 at 15:44 ET                   
Ted Deutch (D-FL) and Donald Trump (Photo: Screen captures)

A top Florida lobbyist who was one of Trump’s key fundraisers has now moved to raise money for Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL), known for representing Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Brian Ballard and other lobbyists at his firm are coming together at a Washington, D.C. steakhouse to raise funds for Deutch’s 2020 reelection bid, Politico reported Tuesday. He is one of five Republicans supporting Deutch. The others include Florida Trump campaign advisor Susie Wiles, ex-chief of staff Dan McFaul, who worked for former Rep. Jeff Miller (R-FL), as well as Justin Sayfie; Syl Lukis; along with Ballard.

Politico noted that it’s rare for Republican lobbyists to hold events for Democrats, though it has happened before. Ballard, specifically, hosted a fundraiser in 2013 for former Rep. Gwen Graham (D-FL) when she first ran for Congress.

“Congressman Deutch is a reasonable, pragmatic, thoughtful representative,” former Rep. Robert Wexler (D-FL) said in an interview about his colleague’s support. “He’s a loyal Democrat, but he takes great pride in reaching across the aisle whenever possible.”

Read the full report at Politico.

