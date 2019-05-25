Trump admits he’s ignoring his advisors on North Korea because he has ‘confidence’ in Kim Jong-un
President Donald Trump issued an extraordinary tweet from Japan on Saturday, prior to golfing with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe.
In the tweet, Trump admitted ignoring the concerns of his own advisors on North Korea.
“North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me,” Trump wrote.
The president said, “I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me.”
Then Trump admitted breaking the unofficial rule that domestic politics end at the nation’s shore, lashing out at Vice President Joe Biden and claiming Jong had done so too.
“I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me, and also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Bidan (sic) a low IQ individual, and worse,” Trump claimed. “Perhaps that’s sending me a signal?”
