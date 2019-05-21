Quantcast

Trump appeals ruling to obey congressional subpoenas for financial records

Travis Gettys

21 May 2019 at 09:58 ET                   
Donald Trump speaks from The White House Oval Office (CNN/screen grab)

President Donald Trump has appealed a court ruling that ordered his accounting firm to turn over his personal financial records to the U.S. House.

A federal judge ruled Monday that Trump’s longtime accounting firm Mazars must turn over records subpoenaed by House Democrats, finding that it’s “simply not fathomable” that a Congress constitutionally authorized to remove a president does not have the power to investigate him.

Trump filed an appeal Tuesday morning with the District of Columbia Court of Appeals, which is led by Judge Merrick Garland.

