Trump appeals ruling to obey congressional subpoenas for financial records

President Donald Trump has appealed a court ruling that ordered his accounting firm to turn over his personal financial records to the U.S. House.
A federal judge ruled Monday that Trump’s longtime accounting firm Mazars must turn over records subpoenaed by House Democrats, finding that it’s “simply not fathomable” that a Congress constitutionally authorized to remove a president does not have the power to investigate him.
Trump filed an appeal Tuesday morning with the District of Columbia Court of Appeals, which is led by Judge Merrick Garland.
JUST IN: Trump has formally appealed the ruling requiring his accounting firm to turn over his personal financial records to the House.
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) May 21, 2019