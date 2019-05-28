Quantcast

Trump chowed down on cheeseburgers and ice cream while visiting Japan

By - May 28, 2019
LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 15: Republican presidential frontrunner Donald J. Trump holds hand over heart at CNN republican presidential debate at The Venetian, December 15, 2015, Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo: Joseph Sohm/Shutterstock)

President Donald Trump didn’t venture far out of his culinary comfort zone during his weekend visit to Japan.

The notoriously picky Trump ate mostly beef, along with some ice cream, during his Memorial Day weekend trip overseas, reported Eater.

The president and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe played golf Sunday at Mobara Country Club, where they shared a lunch of cheeseburgers made with American beef, just as they served him during his first visit, in 2017.

Trump presented the winner of a sumo wrestling match with a large trophy, and then he and first lady Melania Trump joined the prime minister and his wife Akie Abe for grilled chicken, baked potatoes, salad and wagyu beef the robatayaki restaurant Inakaya in Tokyo’s Roppongi district.

The Trumps were served a six-course banquet Monday during a meeting at the Imperial Palace with Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

That spread featured beef consommé, turbot a la meunière, côte de boeuf, and ice cream shaped like Mount Fuji.

