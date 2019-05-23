Trump blasted online for ‘outrageous behavior’ after spreading doctored video of Nancy Pelosi

On Thursday, President Donald Trump tweeted a doctored video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) appearing to stutter and slur her words as if drunk or confused — a video that was already slapped down as fake by Fox News earlier in the day:

# p #1_26 # ad skipped = NULL #

“PELOSI STAMMERS THROUGH NEWS CONFERENCE” pic.twitter.com/1OyCyqRTuk # p #2_26 # ad skipped = true # — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2019 # p #3_26 # ad skipped = true #

# p #4_26 # ad skipped = true #

The post was the latest salvo in the president’s escalating fight with Pelosi as she advances House investigations and impugns his mental acuity.

# p #5_26 # ad skipped = true #

Trump’s promotion of the fake video sparked outrage on Twitter:

# p #6_26 # ad skipped = true #

Even FOX debunked the videos of Nancy Pelosi slurring, yet Trump retweets anyway, knowing they're not real. We don't have a POTUS we have a POS. https://t.co/HqptTRlYR7 # p #7_26 # ad skipped = true # — Lynn Ehrlicher (@LynnEhrlicher) May 24, 2019 # p #8_26 # ad skipped = true #

# p #9_26 # ad skipped = true #

So many Trump tweets with all kinds of misspellings, grammatical errors, lack of context, etc. It's beyond hypocrisy that he criticizes Nancy Pelosi. # p #10_26 # ad skipped = true # — Sparky77 (@Sparky7712) May 24, 2019 # p #11_26 # ad skipped = true #

# p #12_26 # ad skipped = true #

OMG. Trump claims he is "an extremely stable genius." # p #13_26 # ad skipped = true # Then tweets a FAKE video of Nancy Pelosi because he saw it on stable genius Lou Dobbs' show, where stable geniuses Gregg Jarrett & Ed Rollins were talking about it. # p #14_26 # ad skipped = true # It's the Stable Geniuses leading the Stable Geniuses! pic.twitter.com/8SxgiqBKgy # p #15_26 # ad skipped = true # — Only The Best Cover-Ups (@OK_Dumbass) May 24, 2019 # p #16_26 # ad skipped = true #

# p #17_26 # ad skipped = true #

TRUMP STAMMERS THROUGH ENTIRE PRESIDENCY https://t.co/MLuZIvP84t # p #18_26 # ad skipped = true # — Crommunist (@Crommunist) May 24, 2019 # p #19_26 # ad skipped = true #

# p #20_26 # ad skipped = true #

If the media and Twitter do not make @realDonaldTrump pay a high price for this outrageous behavior, then the message is everyone should do it, and eventually everyone will. It's time for responsible forces to take a stand. Let's start with @jack taking down this tweet. https://t.co/1JcG4rhCCf # p #21_26 # ad skipped = true # — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) May 24, 2019 # p #22_26 # ad skipped = true #

# p #23_26 # ad skipped = true #

No one needs to doctor a video to demonstrate just how incoherent @realDonaldTrump is. # p #24_26 # ad skipped = true # — George Conway (@gtconway3d) May 24, 2019 # p #25_26 # ad skipped = true #

# p #26_26 # ad skipped = true #

# p #27_26 # ad skipped = true #