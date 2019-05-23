Trump blasted online for ‘outrageous behavior’ after spreading doctored video of Nancy Pelosi
On Thursday, President Donald Trump tweeted a doctored video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) appearing to stutter and slur her words as if drunk or confused — a video that was already slapped down as fake by Fox News earlier in the day:
"PELOSI STAMMERS THROUGH NEWS CONFERENCE" pic.twitter.com/1OyCyqRTuk
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2019
The post was the latest salvo in the president’s escalating fight with Pelosi as she advances House investigations and impugns his mental acuity.
Trump’s promotion of the fake video sparked outrage on Twitter:
Even FOX debunked the videos of Nancy Pelosi slurring, yet Trump retweets anyway, knowing they're not real. We don't have a POTUS we have a POS. https://t.co/HqptTRlYR7
— Lynn Ehrlicher (@LynnEhrlicher) May 24, 2019
So many Trump tweets with all kinds of misspellings, grammatical errors, lack of context, etc. It's beyond hypocrisy that he criticizes Nancy Pelosi.
— Sparky77 (@Sparky7712) May 24, 2019
OMG. Trump claims he is "an extremely stable genius."
Then tweets a FAKE video of Nancy Pelosi because he saw it on stable genius Lou Dobbs' show, where stable geniuses Gregg Jarrett & Ed Rollins were talking about it.
It's the Stable Geniuses leading the Stable Geniuses! pic.twitter.com/8SxgiqBKgy
— Only The Best Cover-Ups (@OK_Dumbass) May 24, 2019
TRUMP STAMMERS THROUGH ENTIRE PRESIDENCY https://t.co/MLuZIvP84t
— Crommunist (@Crommunist) May 24, 2019
If the media and Twitter do not make @realDonaldTrump pay a high price for this outrageous behavior, then the message is everyone should do it, and eventually everyone will. It's time for responsible forces to take a stand. Let's start with @jack taking down this tweet. https://t.co/1JcG4rhCCf
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) May 24, 2019
No one needs to doctor a video to demonstrate just how incoherent @realDonaldTrump is.
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) May 24, 2019