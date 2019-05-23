Quantcast

Trump blasted online for ‘outrageous behavior’ after spreading doctored video of Nancy Pelosi

May 23, 2019

On Thursday, President Donald Trump tweeted a doctored video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) appearing to stutter and slur her words as if drunk or confused — a video that was already slapped down as fake by Fox News earlier in the day:

The post was the latest salvo in the president’s escalating fight with Pelosi as she advances House investigations and impugns his mental acuity.

Trump’s promotion of the fake video sparked outrage on Twitter:

About the Author
Matthew Chapman is a game designer, science fiction author, and political activist from Texas. He can be found on Twitter @fawfulfan.
Kayleigh McEnany burned to the ground on CNN for sneering she’s a ‘better Republican’ than Robert Mueller
