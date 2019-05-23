Quantcast

Trump rage tweets at Pelosi with discredited doctored video — even after Fox News called it fake

By - May 23, 2019
President Donald Trump. (AFP / SAUL LOEB)

President Donald Trump on Thursday tweeted a discredited video that was doctored to make Speaker Nancy Pelosi appear drunk.

Trump’s Twitter attack appeared hours after even Fox News debunked the fake videos being pushed online by far-right activists.

“Numerous doctored video clips of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, are spreading on social media, deceptively portraying her as if she were intoxicated,” Fox News reported.

The fact-checking of the videos was originally reported by The Washington Post.

“Distorted videos of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), altered to make her sound as if she’s drunkenly slurring her words, are spreading rapidly across social media, highlighting how political disinformation that clouds public understanding can now grow at the speed of the Web,” The Post reported.

“Clipping politicians’ speech into videos designed to disparage or embarrass them is nothing new. But the outright altering of sound and visuals signals a concerning new step for falsified news, as presidential campaigns and their supporters battle to boost political messages and influence people online,” The Post noted.

