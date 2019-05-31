Quantcast
Trump calls Meghan Markle ‘nasty’ for criticizing him — then expresses disappointment she won’t meet with him

President Donald Trump said the Duchess of Sussex is “nasty” before departing on his state visit to the United Kingdom.

The commander-in-chief sat down with The Sun for an exclusive Oval Office interview.

Trump was asked about comments by Markle during the 2016 presidential election, in which she said he is “misogynistic” and “divisive.”

“I didn’t know that. What can I say? I didn’t know that she was nasty,” Trump replied.

Trump was also unaware that he will not receive an audience with Markle, who is on maternity leave.

“I didn’t know that. I hope she is OK,” Trump said.

Also in the interview, Trump claimed to be loved in the UK.

“Now I think I am really — I hope — I am really loved in the UK,” Trump said, as the country braces for massive protests.

