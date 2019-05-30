Quantcast

Trump gets torched for making GOP senator’s death about himself

By - May 30, 2019
President Donald Trump marked the passing of Sen. Thad Cochran (R-MS) by thanking him for a key vote.

The 81-year-old Cochran had served nearly 39 years in the U.S. Senate, along with six years in the U.S. House, but Trump recalled one vote in particular, when the ailing senator flew to Washington, D.C., in July 2017 to vote for repealing the Affordable Care Act.

“Very sad to hear the news on the passing of my friend, Senator Thad Cochran,” Trump tweeted. “He was a real Senator with incredible values – even flew back to Senate from Mississippi for important Healthcare Vote when he was desperately ill. Thad never let our Country (or me) down!”

The repeal effort ultimately failed, thanks in part to the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), who Trump complained about Thursday morning in a lengthy rant on the White House lawn.

