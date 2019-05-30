Trump gets torched for making GOP senator’s death about himself

Donald Trump (Photo: Screen capture)

President Donald Trump marked the passing of Sen. Thad Cochran (R-MS) by thanking him for a key vote.

The 81-year-old Cochran had served nearly 39 years in the U.S. Senate, along with six years in the U.S. House, but Trump recalled one vote in particular, when the ailing senator flew to Washington, D.C., in July 2017 to vote for repealing the Affordable Care Act.

“Very sad to hear the news on the passing of my friend, Senator Thad Cochran,” Trump tweeted. “He was a real Senator with incredible values – even flew back to Senate from Mississippi for important Healthcare Vote when he was desperately ill. Thad never let our Country (or me) down!”

The repeal effort ultimately failed, thanks in part to the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), who Trump complained about Thursday morning in a lengthy rant on the White House lawn.

A "real" Senator.
— El Eff Cee (@Liv4pool) May 30, 2019

I see what you did there, another dig at Senator McCain. You just can't let it go can you?
— Stephie Says (@SaysStephie) May 30, 2019

How can I make this about more about ME?
— Tommy Heyboer (@TommyHeyboer) May 30, 2019

Yep – it's all about you as usual.
— David Dennison (@yanks0001) May 30, 2019

Everything is always about you. #facts
— Sasha Adele (@sashaAdele1) May 30, 2019

Loyalty to US inversely correlated with Loyalty to Donald Trump.
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) May 30, 2019

Made it almost to the end without making about himself, then couldn't resist.
— Fresh Fry 🍟 (@anyfreshfry) May 30, 2019

Your own petty squabble with John McCain even finds its way into a tweet about Senator Thad Cochran…
Instead of just condolences, you take a not-so-veiled swipe at McCain with "real Senator" and a Healthcare vote mention.
No wonder they had to hide USS John McCain from you.
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) May 30, 2019

I'm quite certain he hated you, just like everyone else.
— Mike "3 x National Champion" Cerasa (@mcerasa) May 30, 2019

Yep. Because *everything* is *all* about YOU.
— Carla (@KaliMa44) May 30, 2019

Me, myself and I.
— Krembo13 (@Krembo13) May 30, 2019

"I" am sorry to hear about the dead senator. he never let "ME" down. Yes, "I" made his death about "ME" like "I" do everything else.
— marooko (@marooko) May 30, 2019

Me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me me ME!!
— David H Thornton (@DavidHThornton) May 30, 2019

