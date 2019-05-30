Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump has been left ‘exasperated, angry and desperate’ after Mueller’s bombshell statement: CNN analyst

By - May 30, 2019
President Donald Trump talks up his trade war as the stock market tanks (Screen cap).

President Donald Trump exploded with rage on the White House South Lawn on Thursday after former special counsel Robert Mueller’s bombshell on-camera statement in which he pointedly said he could not say with confidence that Trump didn’t commit crimes.

# p #1_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

In analyzing Trump’s angry tirade against Mueller, in which the president argued that the special counsel had a conflict of interest because he used to belong to a Trump-branded golf club, CNN political director David Chalian said it showed that the president may now just be realizing that his problems related to the Russia probe are far from over.

# p #2_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

“He’s clearly exasperated, angry, and desperate to try to move on beyond this, but there are ongoing investigations, ongoing lawsuits,” Chalian said. “Mueller, I’m sure, is getting a call to testify. This is not going away, and Donald Trump is going to have to find a way to live with it because doing this every day is not going to be great for him going forward.”

# p #3_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

Chalian also said that Americans should “never get used to” seeing behavior like this from the president, and said it would be dangerous to passively accept the president’s constant lying “despite how common it has become.”

# p #4_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

Watch the video below.

# p #5_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #6_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #7_7 # ad skipped = NULL #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.


About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump’s strange obsession with IQ betrays his ‘lifelong’ psychological insecurities: biographer
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
I need your help.

I've got exclusives coming you'll love. But we have a
team to support and we need your help to make them happen. That's why I'm inviting you to join Raw Story Investigates and go ad-free. Change history. Make a difference. Become a friend.

LEARN MORE NOW
close-link
I need your help.

I've got exclusives coming you'll love. But we have a team to support and we need your help to make them happen. That's why I'm inviting you to join me at Raw Story and go ad-free. Let's make a difference together. Become a friend. —David Cay Johnston

LEARN MORE NOW
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+