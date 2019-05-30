Trump has been left ‘exasperated, angry and desperate’ after Mueller’s bombshell statement: CNN analyst

President Donald Trump talks up his trade war as the stock market tanks (Screen cap).

President Donald Trump exploded with rage on the White House South Lawn on Thursday after former special counsel Robert Mueller’s bombshell on-camera statement in which he pointedly said he could not say with confidence that Trump didn’t commit crimes.

In analyzing Trump’s angry tirade against Mueller, in which the president argued that the special counsel had a conflict of interest because he used to belong to a Trump-branded golf club, CNN political director David Chalian said it showed that the president may now just be realizing that his problems related to the Russia probe are far from over.

“He’s clearly exasperated, angry, and desperate to try to move on beyond this, but there are ongoing investigations, ongoing lawsuits,” Chalian said. “Mueller, I’m sure, is getting a call to testify. This is not going away, and Donald Trump is going to have to find a way to live with it because doing this every day is not going to be great for him going forward.”

Chalian also said that Americans should “never get used to” seeing behavior like this from the president, and said it would be dangerous to passively accept the president’s constant lying “despite how common it has become.”

Watch the video below.

