Trump instructs ‘the intelligence community’ to cooperate with AG Barr’s investigation of Mueller and the FBI

Attorney General William Barr. (Screenshot/YouTube)

President Donald Trump on Thursday officially instructed the intelligence community to cooperate with Attorney General Bill Barr’s investigation into why special counsel Robert Mueller and the FBI began their investigation.

“Today, at the request and recommendation of the Attorney General of the United States, President Donald J. Trump directed the intelligence community to quickly and fully cooperate with the Attorney General’s investigation into surveillance activities during the 2016 presidential election,” a statement from press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

“The Attorney General has also been delegated full and complete authority to declassify information pertaining to this investigation, in accordance with the long-established standards for handling classified information,” that statement continued.

“Today’s action will help ensure that all Americans learn the truth about the events that occurred, and the actions that were taken, during the last presidential election and will restore confidence in our public institutions,” the press secretary claimed.

Statement on Presidential Memorandum signed tonight pic.twitter.com/wHx6l2lL5c — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) May 24, 2019

