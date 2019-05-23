Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump instructs ‘the intelligence community’ to cooperate with AG Barr’s investigation of Mueller and the FBI

By - May 23, 2019
Attorney General William Barr. (Screenshot/YouTube)

President Donald Trump on Thursday officially instructed the intelligence community to cooperate with Attorney General Bill Barr’s investigation into why special counsel Robert Mueller and the FBI began their investigation.

# p #1_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Today, at the request and recommendation of the Attorney General of the United States, President Donald J. Trump directed the intelligence community to quickly and fully cooperate with the Attorney General’s investigation into surveillance activities during the 2016 presidential election,” a statement from press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said.

# p #2_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

“The Attorney General has also been delegated full and complete authority to declassify information pertaining to this investigation, in accordance with the long-established standards for handling classified information,” that statement continued.

# p #3_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Today’s action will help ensure that all Americans learn the truth about the events that occurred, and the actions that were taken, during the last presidential election and will restore confidence in our public institutions,” the press secretary claimed.

# p #4_6 # ad skipped = NULL #

# p #7_6 # ad skipped = true #

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump is goading Pelosi because he’s desperate to get out of the ‘no-mans land’ of ‘perpetual investigation’: CNN’s Jim Acosta
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]
Raw Story Announces Partnership with Pulitzer Prize-Winning Reporter
David Cay Johnston

WASHINGTON, D.C. — RawStory.com announced today it
has partnered with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Cay
Johnston as part of a major push into investigative reporting.

Johnston won the 2001 Pulitzer Prize in beat reporting at the
New York Times for exposing inequities in the U.S. tax code.
Most recently, he received a page of President Donald Trump's
tax return, which was featured on Rachel Maddow...
 

LEARN MORE
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+