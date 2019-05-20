Quantcast

Trump is furious ‘Fox News is trying to wean him off the teat’: CNN’s Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon

Sarah K. Burris

20 May 2019 at 22:22 ET                   
CNN's Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon (Photo: Screen capture)

President Donald Trump went off on Fox News on Twitter Sunday and carried that anger over to a Pennsylvania rally Monday evening. Their crime: airing a town hall with a Democratic challenger to cheers from a crowd. CNN hosts Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo couldn’t help but laugh at the president’s ragegasm.

“But they’re doing their job by having on both sides,” Cuomo said. “That’s what they’re supposed to do. He has to know that. He has to know that. How do you go bad on people that carried you like a newborn for months.”

“Because they carried you like a newborn for months and they have to wean him off the — off the–” Lemon said before Cuomo shouted out.

“The teat!” Cuomo shouted.

Lemon said that he was glad Cuomo said the word out loud.

“That’s not what you were going to say,” Cuomo retorted, laughing.

“I was like, ‘Can I say that?'” Lemon smiled. “They have to do it. They want him to be on. They want the opponents to be on. They had all the Republican candidates on CNN. We couldn’t say, ‘No Republican candidates,’ because that’s not how we operate. We’re a true news organization even at night.”

Watch their commentary below:

