‘Infuriated’ Trump supporters go nuts when Fox News host Tucker Carlson cuts off rally coverage: ‘Your ratings will sink’

President Donald Trump appeared at a rally in Pennsylvania Monday to support a candidate running in a special election.

He had a lot of problems to contend with at the event. First, he arrived late and sat in the plane for several minutes. Trump then complained about the lights and revealed he has nothing better to do than attend a rally. Rally attendees kept fainting and he revealed that if he loses the special election he’ll look like a “loser.”

But the worst moment for him came when Fox News host Tucker Carlson cut from the rally. It prompted many fans to unleash on the network and on Carlson himself for making the decision to tear away from their president’s coverage.

You can see the meltdown below:

@FoxNews @TuckerCarlson For god’s sake, Tucker you can cover the French Protests and Sen Gillibrand’s immigration anytime!! Cover all of the Trump Rally!!!

Nobody else will!!!!! — CAPT Bob (@captrtg) May 21, 2019

Fox news isnt showing the Trump rally. WTH — Wyo50 lifesgood (@Ronshoobies1Fox) May 21, 2019

President @realDonaldTrump is right! What the hell is going on at @FoxNews? I love @TuckerCarlson show BUT I want to watch my @POTUS’s rally.

Every single one he holds!! — Michelle (@chrgdup1973) May 21, 2019

@TuckerCarlson Hey Tucker, do you think your show TRUMPS THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES???? CHECK YOURSELF!! You ARE what you ARE because TRUMP supporters watch you. We NEVER want to watch you OVER a Presidential RALLY! EVER!! We can break you as easily as we made you. #OANN — Betsy (@MrsBetsyJane) May 21, 2019

@TuckerCarlson why did you cut the rally off??? Time to throw Fox out! Your ratings will sink because of this!! — Hanna ✌ ♥️ ✌ ⚪️✌ (@BLONDIEPAR) May 21, 2019

@TuckerCarlson you have Steyn on every night…back to the rally — Jay Ferguson (@jfb2d5) May 21, 2019

.@TuckerCarlson I love your show but with all due respect, viewers don’t want Fox to “monitor” the Trump rally. We want to watch it. I had to stop watching your show and watch it livestreaming online. The network needs to stop with this nonsense. Stop cutting away from it. — Kyle Raccio (@kyleraccio) May 21, 2019

#Tucker @trish_regan Sooo Arrogant They Think I would rather watch them in a trump rally never going to happen.@OANN Thank You — Covfefe Sherry (@Hyperslw4Trump) May 21, 2019

Interesting that Fox News cut away from Trump’s rally right after he said this. They’re now airing Tucker’s show instead. — Oreo (@OreoBuffy5) May 21, 2019

Interesting that right after Trump criticized Fox, they cut away from his rally and are now airing Tucker’s show. Coincidence? — Oreo (@OreoBuffy5) May 21, 2019

.@TuckerCarlson @trish_regan Tucker & Trish, love you guys, but we really want to see Donald Trump’s rally. Gonna have to switch to live stream if you don’t put him back on. — M.D. (@dontbeboxedin) May 21, 2019

Progressive, on the other hand, couldn’t help but laugh: