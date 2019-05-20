Quantcast
News
US News
World
Science
Tech
Media
Video
Opinion
Pandagon
Panic in Funland
Katie Halper
Ed Schultz
Ana Kasparian
Commentary
More
Privacy Policy
Term of Service
Media Kit ( PDF )
News Tips
Copyright & Syndication Questions
Banned from Commenting ?
Masthead
Jobs and Interships
‘Infuriated’ Trump supporters go nuts when Fox News host Tucker Carlson cuts off rally coverage: ‘Your ratings will sink’
By - May 20, 2019

President Donald Trump appeared at a rally in Pennsylvania Monday to support a candidate running in a special election.

He had a lot of problems to contend with at the event. First, he arrived late and sat in the plane for several minutes. Trump then complained about the lights and revealed he has nothing better to do than attend a rally. Rally attendees kept fainting and he revealed that if he loses the special election he’ll look like a “loser.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But the worst moment for him came when Fox News host Tucker Carlson cut from the rally. It prompted many fans to unleash on the network and on Carlson himself for making the decision to tear away from their president’s coverage.

You can see the meltdown below:

ADVERTISEMENT

Progressive, on the other hand, couldn’t help but laugh:


Report typos and corrections to [email protected]
Next on Raw Story >
Trump is now facing opposition ‘from the right’ — because he is ‘political cancer’: GOP strategist
Newest Stories
Read more stories

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 