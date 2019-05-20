Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump is now facing opposition ‘from the right’ — because he is ‘political cancer’: GOP strategist

Bob Brigham

20 May 2019 at 23:30 ET                   
GOP strategist Rick Wilson on MSNBC (screengrab)

GOP strategist Rick Wilson explained why Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) becoming the first Republican to back impeachment is such a major political development for President Donald Trump.

# p #1_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell played a historic clip of Republican Maryland Rep. Larry Hogan, who was the only GOP member of Congress to vote for all three House articles of impeachment against President Richard Nixon.

# p #2_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

“I’m a Republican,” Hogan acknowledged. “Party loyalty and personal affection and precedence of the past must fall, I think, before the arbiter of men’s action, the law itself. No man — not even the president of the United States — is above the law.”

# p #3_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

“Those words were echoed this weekend when Republican Congressman Justin Amash became the first Republican member of Congress to support impeaching President Trump,” O’Donnell noted.

# p #4_12 # ad skipped = NULL #

For analysis, “The Last Word” host interviewed Wilson, who authored the 2018 bestselling book Everything Trump Touches Dies.

# p #7_12 # ad skipped = true #

“You know, Lawrence, I sympathize with Justin here because I wrote my book about Trump as a critique from the right,” Wilson said.

# p #8_12 # ad skipped = true #

“All the Trump guys are shocked by that, but there’s a critique by him from the right and I think Amash made it very eloquently,” he continued.

# p #9_12 # ad skipped = true #

“And so I think there’s a little bit of shell shock right now from a lot, that Amash dared to open the gate here,” he concluded.

# p #10_12 # ad skipped = true #

Watch:

# p #11_12 # ad skipped = true #

# p #12_12 # ad skipped = true #

Don't let Silicon Valley control what you see. Get more stories like this in your inbox, every day.

# p #13_12 # ad skipped = true #

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump lawyer could be about to have his law license revoked: biographer
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

 
 
SEE ALL RAW STORIES

Copyright (c) 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. | PO Box 21050 Washington, DC. 20009
Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, contact [email protected]

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 

Google+