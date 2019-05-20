Quantcast

Trump issued dark saber-rattling threat against Iran minutes after Fox News aired report on possible war

Travis Gettys

20 May 2019 at 13:48 ET                   
President Donald Trump speaking to reporters in the White House (screengrab).

President Donald Trump issued an existential threat to Iran over the weekend that appeared to have been prompted by a Fox News report.

Trump tweeted out the threat at 4:25 p.m. Sunday, minutes after Fox News aired a report on escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

That tweet came nine minutes after a Fox News report warning of potentially dire consequences if the U.S. backed down.

