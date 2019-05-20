Trump issued dark saber-rattling threat against Iran minutes after Fox News aired report on possible war

President Donald Trump speaking to reporters in the White House (screengrab).

President Donald Trump issued an existential threat to Iran over the weekend that appeared to have been prompted by a Fox News report.

Trump tweeted out the threat at 4:25 p.m. Sunday, minutes after Fox News aired a report on escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2019

That tweet came nine minutes after a Fox News report warning of potentially dire consequences if the U.S. backed down.

Folks, The president is threatening Iran because of a Fox News segment.

Left, Fox, 4:16 pm

Right, Trump, 4:25 pm pic.twitter.com/h0lSFp2pn0

— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 19, 2019

