Trump jeered for overseas attack on Joe Biden: ‘This alone should be an impeachment charge’
By - May 25, 2019

President Donald Trump was blasted online after attacking former Vice President Joe Biden while overseas.

Trump, who could not even spell the VP’s five-letter last name correctly, leveled the attack prior to playing golf.

In the tweet, Trump also admitted he has more “confidence” in dictator Kim Jong-un than his own national security advisors.

The internet was shocked, both by the content of the tweet and by Trump violating the unwritten rule that domestic politics stay at the nation’s shores when the president travels overseas.

Here is some of what people are saying:


