Trump jeered for overseas attack on Joe Biden: ‘This alone should be an impeachment charge’

President Donald Trump was blasted online after attacking former Vice President Joe Biden while overseas.

Trump, who could not even spell the VP’s five-letter last name correctly, leveled the attack prior to playing golf.

In the tweet, Trump also admitted he has more “confidence” in dictator Kim Jong-un than his own national security advisors.

North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me. I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me, & also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Bidan a low IQ individual, & worse. Perhaps that's sending me a signal? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2019

The internet was shocked, both by the content of the tweet and by Trump violating the unwritten rule that domestic politics stay at the nation’s shores when the president travels overseas.

Here is some of what people are saying:

Jesus. Fucking. Christ. This alone should be an impeachment charge. https://t.co/yUHp2JPXTU — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) May 25, 2019

When you're trying hard to portray somebody else as dumb but cannot even manage to spell their name correctly. https://t.co/PLYd5bFu5R — Simon Hedlin (@simonhedlin) May 25, 2019

Trump getting some tweets in before this morning's round of golf with Abe. https://t.co/JOi5tyMnpP — Sara Hussein (@sarahussein) May 25, 2019

U.S. President shrugs off North Korea missile tests in tweet to the world while on Japanese soil. https://t.co/v0iy1TaTmI — David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) May 25, 2019

TIMELINE 1) North Korean Dictator sends Trump love letters. They fall in love. 2) North Korea launches Missiles and violates UN Sanctions 3) North Korean Dictator boosts Trump's attack on Biden 4) Trump says he doesn't care about the Missiles. #TrumpFirst #AmericaLast https://t.co/yQGxYUSwX9 — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) May 25, 2019

If there were any sane people left in this administration, they'd use the 25th Amendment and put the Fruitcake in Chief in a rubber room. There aren't. There won't be. #ImpeachTrump #ImpeachmentInquiryNow #ImpeachDonaldTrump #ImpeachDonaldTrumpNOW https://t.co/A5FB0VeGPg — Harry Turtledove (@HNTurtledove) May 25, 2019

If I were advising Iranian Supreme Ali Khamenei, I would encourage him to write a letter along these lines "Dear Donald Trump, big-handed president! Congrats on the Mueller hoax investigation proving no collusion & no obstruction. May you defeat sleepy Joe Biden! etc" https://t.co/ZDqJt1pSps — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) May 25, 2019

And this is how the world ends, “disturbing some of my people, and others, but not me.” https://t.co/1tLPkoH3HD — ana marie cox (@anamariecox) May 25, 2019

They insult everyone. He called you a dotard. And he hasn't taken it back. https://t.co/NUmRmvuflF — Patrick Nonwhite (@NonWhiteHat) May 25, 2019

Yeah, it's sending you a signal that stupid flattery can get someone anywhere with you. But it's good you're no longer threatening war with North Korea, maybe if Venezuela and Iran's governments gave you some stupid compliment, you'd also some threatening them? https://t.co/6vl0hP129n — Dean Baker (@DeanBaker13) May 25, 2019

Using twitter to provide aid and comfort to an enemy of the United States…and spelling Biden wrong https://t.co/40ErZEXcpM — Van Jackson (@WonkVJ) May 25, 2019

This is what it is like to watch a brain die in real time. https://t.co/iXAkIIbQL0 — Joe Kassabian (@jkass99) May 25, 2019

At what point will @AmbJohnBolton realise that @realDonaldTrump is posing a greater threat to the USA than any foreigner. #impeachtrump https://t.co/qMGgx0LElw — Dr A.H.Schulenburg (@PonderousTomes) May 25, 2019

All the typos and misspellings…are they on purpose? Why would they be on purpose? Is it a staffer messing with Donald? No matter what the reason, Putin wins and we all lose. Donald is an illegitimate president installed by Russia. https://t.co/WOz8KdPHVI — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) May 25, 2019

I have so much nostalgia for the years of my life where I had no idea who the hell Donald Trump even was. https://t.co/1Ufkfvxqwo — Joshua MacDougall (@FreakinClever) May 25, 2019

There are 53 Republican Senators and 198 House Republicans. It's simple: Ever single one of them should be denouncing this pathetic loser and his unpatriotic, unAmerican behavior. https://t.co/OsIKGG3v3q — Jonathan Bernstein (@jbview) May 25, 2019

Trump — better pals with Kim Jong Un than Joe Biden. I'm not sure that's the campaign pitch he thinks it is. https://t.co/bvNpRtOs1P — David French (@DavidAFrench) May 25, 2019

Contradicting his National Security Adviser John Bolton who, only yesterday, said the missiles were a violation of a UN Security Council resolution. Note: POTUS is tweeting from Tokyo before kicking off a day that involves golf and sumo wrestling. https://t.co/XD7Tkgs0dq — Vivian Salama (@vmsalama) May 25, 2019

Joe Bidan is his French cousin with impeccable hair and a cigarette habit https://t.co/S19LRsO3HZ — Morgan Carlston (@MorganCarlston) May 25, 2019

So you trust a murderous dictator more than American officials. Got it. https://t.co/8KYuDhNE4B — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) May 25, 2019

Wow. The Biden diss actually worked. Well played, WPK Propaganda and Agitation Department. https://t.co/xOE3yZLdGm — Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) May 25, 2019

Quite a statement as he prepares to golf with Shinzo Abe — Japan views these tests as violations of UN resolution, and John Bolton affirmed that view YESTERDAY. Not an optimistic start to the State Visit, to say the least. https://t.co/xfGWDoUlp6 — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) May 25, 2019

This sounds like someone tweeting as their cat. https://t.co/Eqd9S7jAW2 — resting kitsch face (@smallbookwitch) May 25, 2019

Paling around with a murderous dictator to own the libs. https://t.co/x5N9Xu1j6n — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) May 25, 2019

Ah yes. Who could forget Vice President Bidan? https://t.co/nnXroRQX63 — Drew Savicki (@SenhorRaposa) May 25, 2019

Seriously folks, this shit is CRAZY. Straight up crackersville https://t.co/Duc0lstzgS — After tRUmp (@wkpixley1) May 25, 2019

So he can’t spell Biden & is gleefully favoring a brutal dictator over an American politician? What utter trash this man is. https://t.co/8VERsgaRnu — Brian Rosenwald (@brianros1) May 25, 2019