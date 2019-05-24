Trump ‘on the offensive for Putin’ as latest ‘terrifying’ rant indicates he has fully embraced Mueller conspiracy theory

President Donald Trump seems to have bought in completely to a conspiracy theory pushed by his former campaign adviser who helped launch the Russia probe.

George Papadopolous, who pleaded guilty to lying to FBI investigators as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, has claimed he was “set up” by Britain and Australia that helped launch the Russia investigation.

The president has authorized Attorney General William Barr to declassify information to help uncover which foreign assets the CIA had in Russia in 2016, and what those informants were reporting about President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to interfere in the U.S. election.

“Trump seems to be framing his new investigation as disproving the ‘Russia hoax’–now mentioning investigating UK, Australia, Ukraine efforts to reveal the Russian spy initiative,” said international relations professor David Rothkopf. “He is on the offensive for Putin, clearing the way for 2020 abuses.”

“Rather than investigating what the Russians did and protecting American democracy,” Rothkopf added, “he is on the offensive on behalf of the Kremlin. Think about it.”

“It is vital to remember that not only is the investigation into the FBI Barr is doing for Trump without merit, it is itself a defense of the Russians that attacked us,” Rothkopf said. “It is treasonous. It is obstruction. It is an attack on America on Putin’s behalf.”

Barr’s investigation could limit the agency’s ability to gather and information, according to a former CIA operations officer.

“Barr’s malfeasance undermines our national security & his inexcusable actions will debilitate CIA’s ability to do their job,” said former CIA officer Emily Baldwin. “When sources disappear so will the vital intelligence they provide…intelligence that keeps our nation safe. This damage will be felt for decades to come.”

“Trump has now fully embraced the conspiracy Papadopoulos has been pushing about investigating the UK and Australia for orchestrating a ‘set-up’ that triggered the Russia probe,” said CNN reporter and producer Marshall Cohen. “Trump just endorsed this and even name-dropped the countries. (top US allies!)”

