Trump quickly buried in mockery after claiming credit for fixing trade agreement he broke: ‘Oh good! NAFTA’s back!’

President Donald Trump (White House)

The White House boasted that President Donald Trump had reached a trade agreement with Canada and Mexico — and social media users congratulated him for fixing the trade agreement he broke.

The United States’ closest neighbors lifted tariffs on aluminum, beef, steel and whisky to help speed the passage of an updated trade agreement after renegotiating NAFTA, the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The president had imposed 25 percent on imported steel and 10 percent on imported aluminum in March 2018, and ended exemptions for Canada, Mexico and several others two months later as leverage in negotiations for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which still requires ratification by all three nations’ legislatures.

“We’ve just reached an agreement with Canada and Mexico, and we’ll be selling our product into those countries without the imposition of tariffs or major tariffs,” Trump said in the White House announcement.

Other social media users wondered why Trump didn’t just keep NAFTA in place.

It took a lot of hard work and bluster, but he's almost got North American trade back to where it was before he broke it. https://t.co/oREbhSz7qC
— Seth Masket (@smotus) May 21, 2019

Congrats on getting NAFTA back, I guess.
— Espen Svendsen (@EpsenSvendsen) May 21, 2019

So if we only change the name and do not call it NAFTA it's a big win
— Rita Young (@Young0192) May 21, 2019

Wow, you got rid of the policy you put in place. That is amazing. I didn't think you guys would be able to pull off such an amazing achievement.
— Travis (@peterson_travis) May 21, 2019

Is this kinda like the North American Free Trade Agreement, except with the interposition of tariffs for nearly a year on our trading partners?
— MaterialMattersLLC (@MM2LLC) May 21, 2019

Oh, good! NAFTA's back! #MAGAMORON
— Dan Yanke (@dan_yanke) May 21, 2019

Great job negotiating a North American Free Trade Agreement. SMFH
— Reunite. The. Families. (@JimHyland73) May 21, 2019

The new NAFTA still has to be approved by Congress, and it probably will. Real quick, what's the difference between "tariffs" and "major tariffs?"
— Wow. Just…wow. The horror… (@scottevanjenk) May 21, 2019

So NAFTA. Good I guess?
— cats are good (@s_quire_esquire) May 21, 2019

Congress needs to approve. Of course president Ponzi scheme doesn't know it.
— Mary Kay Michaels (@marykaym1004) May 21, 2019

So…trump just undid the tariffs he imposed? We should be happy about that?#TrumpLies #TrumpCrimeFamily #TrumpIsALoser
— Dan Fliller (@DanFliller) May 21, 2019

You mean he realizes that he's not winning so he chickened out
— Kathy Stiner (@stiner_kathy) May 21, 2019

"We" haven't reached an agreement. The Constitution requires Congressional approval.
— Jeffrey Evan Gold (@jeffgoldesq) May 21, 2019

So basically, NAFTA. Which we already had. "HEY GUYS LOOK AT ME I'M REDOING SOME SHIT WE ALREADY DID AND CALLING IT NEW, AINT I GREAT?"
— EazyE78 (@FnkyCldMacheena) May 21, 2019

We should call it something like the North American Free Trade… Wait a minute!
— Jacob Perry (@RealJacobPerry) May 21, 2019

pic.twitter.com/BSdzW5e1l7
— (@TheBaxterBean) May 21, 2019

