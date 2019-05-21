Quantcast

Trump quickly buried in mockery after claiming credit for fixing trade agreement he broke: ‘Oh good! NAFTA’s back!’

Travis Gettys

21 May 2019 at 08:41 ET                   
President Donald Trump (White House)

The White House boasted that President Donald Trump had reached a trade agreement with Canada and Mexico — and social media users congratulated him for fixing the trade agreement he broke.

The United States’ closest neighbors lifted tariffs on aluminum, beef, steel and whisky to help speed the passage of an updated trade agreement after renegotiating NAFTA, the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The president had imposed 25 percent on imported steel and 10 percent on imported aluminum in March 2018, and ended exemptions for Canada, Mexico and several others two months later as leverage in negotiations for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which still requires ratification by all three nations’ legislatures.

“We’ve just reached an agreement with Canada and Mexico, and we’ll be selling our product into those countries without the imposition of tariffs or major tariffs,” Trump said in the White House announcement.

Other social media users wondered why Trump didn’t just keep NAFTA in place.

